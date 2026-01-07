God blessed me double, Adekunle Gold announces arrival of twins

Nigerian singer Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, has announced the arrival of his newborn twins.

Adekunle Gold made this known on Wednesday through a Snapchat post, where he expressed excitement.

He wrote, “Asked God for another child and He blessed me double,” he wrote, later adding a picture of two baby clothes with the caption “Double Trouble,” confirming the birth of the twins.”

This is coming after the release of his music video in late December 2025, Adekunle Gold released the music video for his single “My Love Is The Same,” a video teaser which featured a visibly pregnant Simi, his wife.

The music video is very personal. It featured their daughter, Adejare, singing, while Simi stars in the video.

In the clips, fans can clearly see Simi’s baby bump. It showed sweet, calm moments of the family showing love and celebrating together, which confirmed she was pregnant.

Which different reaction among followers and fans speculating the arrival of a second child, but the couple managed to keep the news of twins under wraps until the successful delivery.

In My Love Is The Same, Adekunle Gold reflects on the demands of life, work, and fame, while reaffirming his unwavering love for his family.

Through heartfelt lyrics, he speaks about the pressures of hustling, the strain of being away from home, and his desire for prayers and protection for his household, emphasizing that family remains his greatest priority.

Almost immediately after the video’s release, congratulatory messages poured in from fans, fellow artistes, and industry stakeholders, many praising the couple for their consistency in keeping their private life dignified while still sharing meaningful milestones with the public.

The couple, who married in an intimate ceremony in January 2019, are parents to their five-year-old daughter, Adejare “Deja” Kosoko. Deja, who was born in May 2020, was the inspiration behind Simi’s hit song “Duduke,” which became an anthem for expectant mothers across the Nigeria.

By choosing to announce their new baby through a music video, the couple showed once again that they love telling their life stories through their art. Instead of just making a typical announcement, they let their music speak for them.

As fans get excited about the new babies, it is clear that for Simi and Adekunle Gold, their love, music, and family life all work perfectly together.

As news of the birth spread, fans and colleagues quickly filled social media with congratulatory messages and prayers for the couple.

The development marks another milestone for the couple.