Adekunle Gold becomes first artist to headline renovated National Theatre

Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, on Thursday, December 26, 2025, made history as the first artist to headline a concert at the newly renovated National Theatre, now known as the Wole Soyinka Centre, Lagos.

The sold-out concert, which featured a full orchestra, marked a key moment for the venue after it reopened in October 2025.

The concert, Adekunle Gold Live at the National Theatre, attracted thousands of fans across Lagos and marked the return of large-scale live performances to the historic venue.

Backed by a full orchestra, Adekunle Gold delivered a refined performance that blended classical arrangements with his Afrobeats sound.

One of the standout moments of the night came when Olamide, his former label boss, appeared on stage to introduce him.

In a theatrical introduction, Olamide told the audience, “Ladiesneh and gentlemenSneh, I’m your host for todaySneh. They call me Baddosneh. I’m here to introduce one of the tiniest, most refined and sophisticated Afrobeats artists, known for his elegant style and impeccable finesse — a true embodiment of grandeur and top-tier artistry. Please join me in welcoming the big fish, AG Baby, Adekunle Gold, also known as Mr Kosoko. Sit back, relax and enjoy good music.”

The crowd cheered as Olamide introduced Adekunle Gold, highlighting the long-standing relationship between both artists.

Adekunle Gold joined Olamide’s YBNL Nation in 2015 following the success of Sade, released his debut album Gold, and later became an independent artist after leaving the label in 2016.

Later in the concert, Adekunle Gold brought out Davido to perform their hit collaboration, Only God Can Save Me. The surprise appearance excited the audience, who sang along loudly.

Another highlight of the night was Adekunle Gold’s performance of Many People, which featured music legends Adewale Ayuba and Yinka Ayefele on stage.

Throughout the night, Adekunle Gold moved confidently through his set, supported by rich orchestral sounds that gave new life to his songs. The full orchestra added depth and elegance to the performance, making the concert different from the usual live music shows.

Addressing the audience, the singer shared a message of encouragement. “Don’t stop dreaming, keep daring to be different, do everything on your own terms, and that’s how I am Eja Nla. See you next year,” he said.

The concert also marked an important moment for the National Theatre, which has been renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre as part of its renewal. Adekunle Gold’s sold-out headline performance set the pace for future concerts at the venue.