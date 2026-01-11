Keeping up with the Nwokos: Senator Ned releases private message amid marital dispute

Senator Ned Nwoko has released what he described as a WhatsApp message sent to his estranged wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, in October 2025, saying it provides context to the issues that led to the breakdown of their household and the ongoing public dispute.

In a statement signed by his communication team and shared publicly, the senator said the message, dated 17 October 2025, reflected concerns about Regina’s lifestyle, alleged substance abuse, and the impact on his health and their children, long before the matter entered the public space or the courts.

In the message, Nwoko complained about late-night visits by Regina’s friends, noise disturbances, and what he described as erratic behaviour.

He accused her of disrespecting household rules, questioned the influence of her friends, and expressed concern about alleged drug use. He also warned that he would no longer fund her lifestyle unless she continued therapy or checked into a rehabilitation centre in Asokoro.

According to the statement, the message shows that there was no domestic violence, contrary to claims later made publicly.

The senator’s team said no member of the domestic staff reported or witnessed any physical abuse and that no complaint of violence was made at the time. They added that the allegation of domestic violence only surfaced after the situation escalated and became public.

The statement further claimed that Regina’s own mother had previously described a video alleging violence as a prank, which it said undermined the claim of abuse.

It described the accusation of domestic violence as a convenient narrative used to avoid accountability for deeper issues within the household.

Nwoko’s team also alleged that Regina had struggled with substance abuse over an extended period, stating that by October 2025 there had been nearly eight months of what it described as persistent drug and alcohol use.

According to the statement, this period was marked by erratic behaviour, late-night disturbances, unsafe associations and growing instability within the home.

The statement said independent toxicology reports conducted in Nigeria and South Africa confirmed the presence of multiple substances, backing up concerns raised in the October message.

These findings, it said, contradict claims that the substance use allegations were fabricated or exaggerated.

It added that professional help was offered well before the dispute became public, including therapy and encouragement to enter rehabilitation.

The October message, the team said, reflected frustration and a final attempt to insist on sustained professional support rather than punishment.

According to the statement, the welfare of the children and Regina’s health were central to Nwoko’s actions.

Financial restrictions, it said, were introduced to stop enabling what was described as a destructive lifestyle, not as a form of control or retaliation.

The statement accused Regina of shifting from private intervention to public accusations as a way to gain sympathy and avoid long-term treatment.

It described her public posts and videos as emotional appeals that came after the breakdown of private efforts to resolve the situation quietly.

“The October message stands as a factual anchor,” the statement said, adding that it was written in real time, before court proceedings, public pressure or reputational concerns.

Nwoko’s team said medical reports, staff statements, therapy records and contemporaneous messages all support their account.

They also said they would address what they described as other inaccuracies in Regina’s public statements, including claims relating to age and infidelity, at the appropriate time.