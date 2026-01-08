Ned Nwoko responds to Regina Daniels’ denial of drug use, stresses court-backed assessments

Senator Ned Nwoko has responded to his estranged wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ recent denial of drug use allegations, insisting that a single negative test does not prove consistent sobriety or negate prior findings.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) signed by his communication team, the senator said temporary abstinence is not the same as recovery or accountability.

His team emphasized that genuine rehabilitation requires sustained professional support, honesty, and a long-term commitment, not a single test or social media post.

They also questioned the conditions under which Daniels’ recent test was conducted, noting that earlier reports of drug and alcohol use were compiled by independent and reputable centres in Nigeria and South Africa.

According to the statement, these assessments were professionally documented and will be presented and defended in court, with the laboratories expected to testify to their findings.

The statement argued that presenting a later negative result as proof that no prior use occurred is misleading. At best, it reflects abstinence over a short period and does not undo earlier medical reports or negate the reasons for intervention.

The team further highlighted that substances such as MDMA, commonly known as Molly, cannot be downplayed by casual references or renaming.

According to Nwoko’s team, temporary abstinence does not address the underlying issues that led to the public dispute.

They said healing cannot be episodic, and accountability must involve confronting reality and committing to sustained professional support rather than performative gestures online.

The senator also cited the court’s earlier ruling in his favour, which dismissed all unsubstantiated human rights claims filed by Daniels last year.

Nwoko’s team said he deliberately kept the matter private to allow Daniels to seek help quietly while maintaining a meaningful relationship with their children.

The statement stressed that a single test, taken at a time of one’s choosing, does not outweigh professionally documented assessments conducted independently.

They added that any drug test, including Daniels’, will face court scrutiny and must be verifiable if subpoenaed.

The court could appoint a credible laboratory to confirm any claims.

Nwoko’s team concluded that the matter requires “reality supported by relevant, credible, and admissible evidence,” rather than social media drama.