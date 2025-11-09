Ned Nwoko breaks silence on marital crisis, alleges drug abuse by Regina Daniels’ family

Senator Ned Nwoko has finally spoken out about the ongoing conflict with his wife, actress Regina Daniels, and her family following the recent arrest of her brother, Samuel Daniels, popularly known as Sammy West.

In a detailed statement, Nwoko accused Regina’s siblings and friends of being a major influence on her alleged drug use and of constantly disrupting her recovery process. He said Sammy repeatedly came to his house to harass his children, domestic staff, and security officers, especially when he was not around.

“This is someone I sponsored through his last two years at the University of Ekpoma,” Nwoko said. “I bought his musical instruments, rented and furnished a flat for him in Abuja, in addition to the house I bought for Regina in Asaba before our marriage. I also routinely provided allowances to all members of the family, including her mother, Rita Daniels. In the last two years alone, I transferred ₦125 million to her.”

The senator explained that Regina had been undergoing rehabilitation for drug dependence, and her doctors had advised restricting contact with certain people. However, he claimed her siblings, including Sammy and Destiny, along with friends like Sonia Uche Montana, constantly ignored the instructions.

“They would come into the house uninvited, sometimes forcing their way in, bringing her the same drugs she was being treated for,” Nwoko alleged. “Instead of helping her recover, they encouraged her addiction and frustrated the doctors and therapists.”

He said Sammy and his brother Lawrence first introduced Regina to the drugs and that both of them, along with some of her friends, were users themselves.

Nwoko also recounted a recent confrontation with Sammy after he asked Sammy’s girlfriend to leave his house. “At 4 am., I found Regina high and on the phone. She said Sammy’s girlfriend was in her room. I was shocked because she’s one of the enablers. After I asked my driver to drop her off, Sammy came shouting, demanding that I face him. He was ranting and threatening, waking everyone, including the children. I had to order my security to push him out.”

According to Nwoko, the harassment extended to police officers stationed at his residence. He claimed Regina’s family and friends insulted and threatened them whenever they tried to enforce the doctor’s orders.

The senator described several troubling incidents, including when Regina stayed out all night without responding to his calls, and when she failed to return home after their children’s birthday. “I took so much nonsense for the sake of the kids,” he said.

Nwoko accused Regina’s siblings of staging the viral video that circulated recently, which showed an altercation at his residence. “Everything that happened that day was in my house, in my absence. Nobody was beaten. The video was filmed entirely in front of my house by Regina’s sister and her friend. It was a pure Nollywood scene,” he said.

He added that despite sponsoring several of Regina’s siblings, including giving $75,000 to Lawrence for his master’s degree in London, Sammy had refused similar support. “Sammy should focus on building his life and career independently,” Nwoko stated. “He has been arrested several times by the police and EFCC. What he needs now is total rehabilitation.”

The senator’s statement comes amid social media drama between him and the Daniels family, following reports of Sammy’s arrest and allegations that Nwoko sent thugs to assault Regina. These claims that he has strongly denied.