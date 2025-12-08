Afro-pop star Obacino returns with party anthem, ‘Like to Party’

FAST-rising Afro-pop singer Obacino is making a vibrant comeback with his latest release, “Like To Party”. The party-starting bop reintroduces the Afro-pop maverick with his refined reggae-Afrobeats fusion, geeking gusto, and swashbuckling ‘Original Badman’ sound.

In “Like To Party”, Obacino’s catchy lyrics and exciting delivery absorb the moment. “We dey jaiye/ And the money plenty/ 6-7 girls dem dey the apartey/ Dem fi no,” Obacino’s mantra in “Like To Party” is simple: celebrate life. Obacino’s striking mix of reggaeton patois and flow with Nigerian pop cadence eases the track into a dance-heavy delight.

“The song came to me naturally. At the time when we made the song, I didn’t even know what to expect. The song is about resilience. If you have that confidence that ‘I’m going to do this,’ and when you do it, it’s refreshing — that kind of feeling. That’s cause to celebrate,” Obacino commented on the muse behind the song.

A fusion-driven singer, Obacino kickstarted his music career in the early 2000s, having been exposed to Fuji and Christian gospel music from childhood. He began his sojourn with a brief stint as an event host before embracing the life of studio booths and music performances full time.

Describing his musical style and the title of his forthcoming album as the ‘Original Badman Sound’, the ultimate pop hedonist is creating music that’s rooted in diverse influences, uniting borders with his unique fusions. His ongoing #Ain’tNoPartyLikeACinoParty, a series of rooftop raves, has also emphasised his potential as a vibrant entertainer and a rising pop star to watch.

“Anything you put your mind to, you definitely can do it,” Obacino quips, assuring his fanbase that he’s here to stay for a long time.

“Like To Party” is now available across streaming platforms.