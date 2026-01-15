Billar Stoner’s ‘Pressure’ debuts at No. 22 on Nigeria’s official top 100

Nigerian recording artist Billar Stoner has recorded a notable career milestone with his single Pressure debuting at number 22 on the Official Nigeria Top 100, according to the latest chart release.

The entry follows the release of his recent extended play, Made For You, and represents the artist’s highest placement on the national chart so far. Chart data shows that Pressure gained traction through a combination of streaming activity and radio airplay during its first tracking week.

TurnTable’s Official Nigeria Top 100 is widely regarded within the industry as a benchmark for measuring song popularity, as it aggregates data from on-demand streaming platforms and radio stations across the country. A top-25 debut is generally seen as an indicator of strong audience response, particularly for artists still building a broader mainstream presence.

Listeners and commentators have pointed to the song’s direct lyrical approach and melodic structure as factors behind its early reception. While Pressure has emerged as one of the more prominent tracks from the EP, the project as a whole has contributed to sustained engagement on digital platforms since its release.

Industry observers say the chart performance suggests a gradual shift in Billar Stoner’s profile, from an underground act with a niche following to an artist gaining wider national attention. Nigeria’s music scene, particularly within Afrobeats and hip-hop, has become increasingly competitive, making consistent chart appearances an important marker of momentum.

Whether Pressure climbs further in the coming weeks remains to be seen, but its debut places Billar Stoner among a growing group of emerging artists making measurable impact on Nigeria’s official charts.