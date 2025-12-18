Burna Boy, Olamide feature on Obama’s favourite 2025 playlist

Former United States President Barack Obama has named Nigerian artistes Burna Boy and Olamide among the musicians featured on his 2025 end-of-year music list.

Obama shared the playlist on X (formerly Twitter) as part of his annual tradition of releasing his favourite books, movies, and songs of the year.

In the post, he said the list was a continuation of a tradition he had begun during his time in the White House, encouraging people to discover new music and send him recommendations.

Burna Boy made the list with Tatata, a collaboration with American rapper Travis Scott. Burna Boy’s inclusion further strengthens his reputation as one of Africa’s most globally recognised music exports.

Olamide also appeared on the list with 99, a song featuring British singer Daecolm and fellow Nigerian artists Seyi Vibez, Asake, and Young Jonn.

While Burna Boy and Olamide are the lead Nigerian acts credited on the playlist, the presence of Seyi Vibez, Asake, and Young Jonn as featured artists adds to Nigeria’s overall representation on the list.

Obama’s annual playlists have become a cultural moment, often sparking conversations online and drawing attention to both established and emerging artistes across different regions of the world.

Over the years, several Nigerian artistes have appeared on his lists, reflecting Afrobeats’ steady rise on the global music stage.

The former president noted that the 2025 list marks the end of the year and is part of his effort to share the music he enjoyed over the past months. His playlists are known for their wide range of genres, often cutting across pop, soul, hip-hop, rock, jazz and global sounds.

Beyond Nigerian music, Obama’s 2025 playlist features songs by a diverse mix of international artistes. They include Nice to Each Other by Olivia Dean, Luther by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, Jump by BLACKPINK, Faithless by Bruce Springsteen, Abracadabra by Lady Gaga, Just Say Dat by Gunna, The Giver by Chappell Roan, Nokia by Drake, and Not in Surrender by Obongjayar, among many others.