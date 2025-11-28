From Denver to Cancelled Shows: Is Burna Boy edging towards Cancel Culture?

Afrobeats singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has always been one of the most confident performers on the global Afrobeats scene. His live shows draw huge crowds, his personality fills entire arenas, and his fans often describe him as someone who performs with his whole heart.

But over the past few weeks, the conversation around him has shifted. Nigerians are now asking whether the Grammy winner is edging towards cancel culture, as a mix of controversies, viral videos, and tour cancellations fuel intense online debate.

How it all started: The Denver Incident

The recent controversy started from his Denver show. During the show, Burna Boy stopped mid-performance and ordered security to escort a female fan out of the venue because she appeared to be sleeping. The clip spread across social media within minutes. Some people defended him, saying he wanted to maintain the show’s energy. Others accused him of overreacting and embarrassing a fan who had paid to be there.

As the video continued to circulate, he addressed it on his Instagram story on November 19, he wrote:

“I understand the agenda against me and I came to terms with it a long time ago so my skin is bulletproof at this point. I wasn’t gonna address this but… if you make the pilot uncomfortable in a plane you bought a ticket for, you will be deboarded or arrested as soon as you land… My shows have people who have beaten Cancer or overcame something very serious e.t.c and none of them have ever slept. I leave my soul on every stage… and I will gladly be cancelled if we are now in a world where you can treat me like a stripper, slap my ass and tell me to keep dancing cuz you throw $100 at me.”

The statement fueled more reactions, especially the part where he said he would “gladly be cancelled.” Some fans felt he was being honest, while others said it sounded defensive and dismissive. And for many people, it became another talking point in the growing list of concerns around his behaviour on tour.

The Houston coffee moment

Only days later, on 22 November, pictures emerged from his concert at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. A coffee stand was set up at the event, serving free coffee to fans.

Normally, this would be seen as a friendly gesture. But because it came shortly after the Denver backlash, many social media users suggested it was an attempt at damage control. Some even claimed that influencers are now posting positive stories about him on purpose, with several Nigerians on X speculating that it was a coordinated PR push, and that the gesture was also an indirect way of telling fans not to sleep during his shows

Mc Lively criticises Burna Boy

Comedian Michael Amanesi, popularly known as Mc Lively, added more fuel to the conversation when he shared his own experience from Burna Boy’s show. In a detailed post, he criticised Burna Boy’s late arrival and behaviour on stage.

According to him:

“For those who think people are just hating on Burna….I guarantee you anybody that went to this show didn’t come out the same way… We spent HEAVY to go stand for hours…got there late by 11 pm, some had been standing since 6 pm. No other performing acts… just Burna and we were waiting and waiting. He finally comes out at past 3 am or 3:30, so arrogant, no remorse, doesn’t offer any excuse… doesn’t offer any apology but insults us and starts to sing.”

His comments opened another layer to the discussion— not just about the Denver incident, but about Burna Boy’s general attitude during shows.

Cancelled Minneapolis and Chicago shows

Then came the biggest twist: the cancellation of his Minneapolis and Chicago shows on 28 November and 1 December. Ticketmaster marked both dates as cancelled without explanation. Burna Boy’s team did not issue a statement, and the venues provided no details. The timing raised more questions, especially from Nigerians already debating his recent behaviour.

Twitter Spaces debates and online reactions

On X (formerly twitter), Nigerians began hosting back-to-back Spaces dissecting everything from the Denver clip to the free coffee and the cancelled shows. Some users argued that people were overreacting and trying to bring the artiste down. Others insisted that his actions showed a pattern of disrespect toward fans.

What is happening now feels different from the usual backlash celebrities face. It is not a single moment of outrage. It is a chain of incidents, and all of it unfolding in real time on social media. Burna Boy still has huge support, but he is also facing increasing criticism from fans all over the world.

The big question

The bigger question is whether this moment marks the beginning of cancel culture for the Grammy Award winner, or whether it is just another temporary wave of online anger that will fade as the tour continues. Either way, Burna Boy is now at the centre of a cultural storm.