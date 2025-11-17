Guinean multidisciplinary artist Mohamed Camara, known professionally as CAM’S MELODIE, is consolidating his presence in the country’s evolving music scene as a producer, performer, and collaborator.

Born in Conakry, Camara first gained attention through dance, forming a group known as New System and earning recognition as Best Dancer in the Ratoma district. His early grounding in movement continues to shape his approach to music, which he describes as inseparable from physical expression.

Camara later shifted into production, developing a rhythmic style that led to his recognition as Best Beatmaker in Guinea in 2022. His work has since drawn the interest of established performers seeking a distinct studio sound.

He has collaborated with several well-known Guinean acts, including Azaya, King Alasko, Tenin Diawara, Ans-T Crazy, Takana Zion, and Mousto Camara. Industry insiders say his appeal lies in the ability to move between genres while maintaining a consistent musical identity.

“Everything starts with movement,” he said in an interview. “The sound must carry emotion, and the body must respond to it.”

Camara’s supporters describe him as part of a new wave of Guinean artists blending traditional influences with contemporary urban forms. His projects include songwriting, beatmaking, and performance work intended to expand the country’s international presence in music.

Observers say his multidisciplinary profile reflects a growing trend among younger artists in West Africa who prefer to operate across several creative roles rather than specialise in one.

Camara continues to work from Conakry and is currently developing new material with local and regional collaborators.

The Guardian reports that in 2024, Cam’s Mélodie and Azaya released a new collaborative single titled “Juda Nara”.

The track brings together Cam’s Mélodie, recognised for his melodic style and vocal delivery, and Azaya, widely regarded as one of the leading figures in contemporary Guinean music.

Both artists announced the release earlier in the week, marking their first recorded collaboration. Industry observers say the partnership reflects a growing trend of high-profile joint projects within Guinea’s music scene.

Azaya, often referred to by fans as “the Messi of Guinean music”, continues to command a strong following at home and within the Guinean diaspora. Cam’s Mélodie, who began his career as a dancer before moving fully into production and performance, has built a reputation for blending movement and sound in his work.

Listeners described the new single as rhythm-driven and emotionally layered, with both artists contributing vocals.

Neither artiste has confirmed whether “Juda Nara” forms part of a larger joint project, but sources close to both camps say further collaborations are possible.