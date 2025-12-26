I’ve stopped impregnating women anyhow – 2Baba

Veteran Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has said he has stopped impregnating women anyhow, noting that he no longer lives the way many people believe.

The singer made the statement recently during the MC EdoPikin Undiluted with StarBoy and Legends show in Benin City, Edo State, shortly before his performance.

Speaking directly to the audience, the African Queen crooner said he decided to speak openly so as to correct public perception about his past and clear his name.

“But see, I get confession. I dey make this confession everywhere I go now to set the record straight. I don stop to dey do that kind of thing. I don stop to dey give belle anyhow. I swear, ask anybody now, they will tell you that I’m innocent,” he said.

2Baba has for years been in the public eye not just for his music career but also for his personal life, which has often sparked conversations on social media due to his relationships with women.

His first known baby mama is Sumbo Adeoye, with whom he has two sons, Zion and Nino. Their relationship reportedly ended around 2009 after revelations of his involvement with other women.

The singer also has three children with his second baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, between 2006 and 2012.

With Annie Macaulay-Idibia, 2Baba shares two daughters. The couple got married in 2012 but announced their separation in 2025.

More recently, the music star welcomed a child with his new partner, Natasha Osawaru, a relationship that has continued to draw public attention following reports of a controversial marriage.

This development comes shortly after 2Baba shared his views on music and talent in the industry, insisting that there is no such thing as a “wack artist.”

In a separate video message, the veteran singer said every song is created to stir emotions and that success in music goes beyond talent alone.

“Every music is tailored to evoke an emotion, to create a spirit. There is nothing like a wack artist,” he said.

He added that many artistes often labelled as wack end up more successful because they understand the business side of music.

“That is why many of the so-called wack artists are more bankable than the talented ones. Because they understand that it is not the art itself, it is the marketing of that art,” he said.

The singer further stressed that no song can appeal to everyone, noting that acceptance depends largely on promotion and how well the music connects with its target audience.

“No matter how talented you are or how sweet your music is, there is no music that everybody likes. Everything is narrowed down to the marketing, promotion and the business. It is only those who resonate with your music that will like,” he added.