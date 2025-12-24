Moment Olamide paused performance to hail Phyno

It was an emotional moment at the Eko Convention center when the legendary rapper, Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide, paused the music to pay homage to his fellow rapper, Chibuzor Nelson, popularly known as Phyno, warmly referring to him as “my brother.”

This moment captured the essence of their decade-long partnership and friendship. Olamide paused the music and turned to Phyno and referred to him as “my brother, my brother, Oremi atata” Phyno, visibly moved by the gesture, reciprocated the energy by responding “my nigga, my nigga”

Fans took to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to share clips of this precious moment, with many praising the rarity of such a deep, ego-free friendship in the highly competitive music business.

The YBNL boss and Phyno thrilled fans with an unforgettable night, delivering hit after hit from their catalogue of chart-topping anthems.

The performance served as a testament to the deep bond between the two artists, whose joint album 2 Kings and numerous collaborations like “Ghost Mode” and “Fada Fada” have defined an era in the Nigerian music Industry.

They moved in perfect synchronization, reminding fans why their chemistry has remained unmatched in the industry.

Olamide’s performance took the audience on a trip down memory lane. He performed songs from every part of his long career, starting from his early days to now.

Olamide, who is a headliner, featured two different styles of music. First, he performed his famous “street-hop” songs—the loud, energetic hits that everyone knows and loves to party to. Then, he slowed things down with “soulful” songs from his brand-new project called IKIGAI.

With headline performances from Flavour, Asake, and Davido also anchoring the four-day event, Flytime Fest remains one of the heartbeat of the holiday season in Nigeria.

The festival, celebrate its 21st anniversary this year, continues to solidify its reputation as the premier indoor music event in Africa.