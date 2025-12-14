Olamide confirmed to headline Mainland Block Party on January 1

Nigerian legendary rapper Olamide Adedeji, professionally known as Olamide, has been confirmed to headline this year’s Mainland Block Party.

Olamide confirmed the announcement on his Instagram page on Sunday, December 14. The news follows his sold-out show at London’s OVO Arena Wembley, further cementing his status as one of Nigeria’s most influential performers both at home and abroad.

The event, tagged Mission 26K, is scheduled for January 1, 2026, in Ikeja, Lagos. Known for bringing music lovers together to welcome the new year with live performances and a vibrant atmosphere, the annual celebration is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans

Olamide’s headline appearance marks a significant return to the Nigerian live music scene following his landmark international outing.

In November, he sold out the 12,500-capacity OVO Arena in London, his first solo UK show in almost ten years. Fans from across Europe packed the venue to witness his high-energy performance, which featured hit songs spanning his career and surprise guest appearances.

Following the London concert, fans took to social media calling for Olamide to perform in Nigeria, saying they wanted a homecoming show.

The confirmation of his appearance at the Mainland Block Party answers those calls and is expected to be one of the biggest events on Lagos’ music calendar.

Mainland Block Party has grown into one of Nigeria’s most important music platforms since its launch in 2018. Organised by TopBoy Entertainment and Plug Live, the event hosts monthly festivals that feature top Afrobeats, hip hop, and pop acts.

Its New Year edition is traditionally the biggest show, combining live music and celebration as thousands welcome the first day of the year.

For Olamide, headlining Mission 26K presents an opportunity to reconnect with his core fanbase and reaffirm his influence in the Nigerian music industry.

Known for blending street-inspired lyrics with mainstream appeal, he has been a defining figure in Afrobeats and Nigerian street-pop for more than a decade. His music has inspired a new generation of artists and shaped the country’s contemporary music scene.

Fans can expect to hear both his classic hits and newer tracks during the performance.

Olamide has maintained a busy schedule over the past months, releasing music, performing at high-profile events, and engaging with fans, keeping him firmly in the spotlight and setting the stage for a major homecoming in Lagos.

The Mainland Block Party has a history of drawing large crowds and memorable performances.

Last year’s show was headlined by Seyi Vibez, who delivered energetic sets, keeping fans entertained. This year’s New Year edition is expected to be even bigger with Olamide headlining, though organisers have yet to release the full lineup of supporting acts.

With the confirmation of Olamide as the headline performer, anticipation is already building among fans.