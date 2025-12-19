Tell me who else has gone on tour while being cancelled — Burna Boy

Afrobeats star Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, has addressed the growing controversy around his recent tour moments, saying he is performing while being “cancelled.”

The singer made the comment during his sold-out concert at the 19,800-capacity Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, drawing loud reactions from the crowd.

“This show has been emotional,” Burna Boy told fans during the performance. “Because tell me who else has gone on tour while being cancelled.”

The statement came amid weeks of intense online debate surrounding the Grammy Award winner, following a series of incidents that have kept his name trending across social media platforms.

From viral concert clips to cancelled shows and heated online discussions, Burna Boy has remained at the centre of attention, even as his tour continues to attract large audiences.

The controversy began after a video surfaced from his concert in Denver, where he paused his performance and asked security to escort a female fan out of the venue because she appeared to be sleeping.

The clip spread quickly online and sparked mixed reactions. While some fans defended the singer, saying he was trying to keep the energy of the show alive, others criticised him for what they described as an unnecessary and humiliating action toward a paying fan.

Days after the video went viral, Burna Boy reacted in a lengthy post on social media. In the post, he said he understood that there was an “agenda” against him and claimed he had grown thick skin over time.

He compared his actions to situations where passengers or students could be removed for disrupting others, and insisted he gives his all on stage. He added that he would “gladly be cancelled” if respect for performers no longer mattered.

Soon after, another moment from his tour drew attention. Photos and videos from his concert at the Toyota Centre in Houston showed a coffee stand set up inside the venue, with free coffee given to attendees. While some fans described the gesture as thoughtful, others questioned the timing.

Online, several Nigerians suggested it was a public relations move following the backlash from the Denver incident, while some interpreted it as a subtle message aimed at discouraging fans from sleeping during his shows.

Amid these developments, Burna Boy’s tour also faced logistical changes. His scheduled shows in Minneapolis and Chicago were later marked as cancelled on Ticketmaster, with no official explanation from the singer or his management.

The cancellations further intensified online discussions, especially among Nigerian fans who were already closely following the situation.

Despite the backlash and cancellations, Burna Boy’s Toronto concert showed that his support base remains strong.

The Scotiabank Arena was filled to capacity, and fans sang along as he delivered a high-energy performance. His comment about touring while being “cancelled” appeared to reflect both the pressure he has faced and his determination to continue performing.

For now, Burna Boy has not made any additional public statements beyond his remarks on stage.