Wizkid, Asake release ‘Jogodo’ ahead of joint EP

Afrobeats stars Ayodeji “Wizkid” Balogun and Ahmed “Asake” Ololade have released a new song titled Jogodo, marking their first official project together.

The track arrived on streaming platforms in the early hours of Friday and serves as the lead single from their forthcoming EP, Real (Vol 1), scheduled for release on January 23.

On the song, both artistes lean into their strengths. Wizkid delivers smooth, understated vocals, while Asake brings his familiar energetic, street-inspired delivery. The contrast gives the track a sound that works for both relaxed listening and upbeat settings.

They sing in a mix of Yoruba and Pidgin, with lyrics centred on attraction, nightlife and confidence. The chorus is built for easy sing-alongs.

“No be for here, you go jogodo/ Say tonight you go dey know, know, know/ O fe pa mi with ogogoro/ No be today we dey kpo, kpo/ Bobo, your body dey pololo (Yeah)/ Yepa, your body don dey tongolo (Yeah)/ I found the money ’til tomorrow-row/ Baby, baby, jowo, omo Ọlọ́run, fine bobo/ Jowo maje o jabo,” they sing.

Asake confirmed on Instagram that the EP will feature four tracks: Jogodo, Turbulence, Iskolodo and Alaye.

Although this is their first joint extended play, the two artistes have collaborated before. Wizkid featured Asake on Bad Girl from his 2024 project Morayo, while Asake previously worked with Wizkid on MMS, one of the standout tracks on his debut album Lungu Boy.

Earlier build-up to the project

Interest in the collaboration began to grow in early December 2025 after both artistes confirmed that a joint project was in the works.

They announced the release plans during an Apple Music Radio takeover interview, later shared on the platform’s official X page.

During the interview, Wizkid told listeners, “Special announcement: 2025, clear road. Mr Money and Big Wiz—our project is called Real, and it will be released this December for the people. Do you understand? One time, Vol. 1.”

In the days that followed, Nigerian-American DJ Michael “DJ Tunez” Adeyinka further fuelled excitement by posting a snippet of one of the tracks from the project on his X page.

“Baby, baby, jowo, omo Ọlọ́run, fine bobo. Jowo maje o jabo. Mawo bonse’n shako, ibadi to’pon yin soko. Mo kan fe je mio lo ako,” Asake sang in outro.