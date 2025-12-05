Wizkid and Asake tease joint project this December

Nigerian music lovers are in for a major end-of-year surprise as Wizkid has confirmed that he and Asake will release a joint project titled REAL this December.

The announcement was made during a recent Apple Music session featuring both artistes, where Wizkid, seated beside Asake, shared the news with a smile that immediately sent fans into a frenzy.

“Special announcement, 2025 Mr Money X Big Wiz project. It’s called REAL, and it drops this December. For the people, Vol. 1,” Wizkid said, with Asake nodding in agreement.

The confirmation means that before the year ends, listeners will have a full collaborative project from two of Nigeria’s biggest music giants.

Both artistes have enjoyed an extraordinary run in 2025. Wizkid’s album, Morayo, released in November 2024, emerged as Nigeria’s most-streamed album of 2025 on both Apple Music and Spotify, reaffirming his staying power in a fast-evolving Afrobeats scene.

Asake, on the other hand, solidified his dominance by becoming the most-streamed artist of 2025 on Apple Music Nigeria, powered by hits like “Why Love,” which ended the year as the platform’s most-streamed song.

With such individual success, a joint project between them, especially one announced so casually instantly becomes one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

This upcoming collaboration is not the first time the pair have worked together. Wizkid and Asake previously joined forces on “MMS,” a standout song from Asake’s 2024 album. The song resonated deeply with fans and went on to become the fourth most streamed song of 2025 on Apple Music Nigeria.

They also teamed up on “Bad Girl,” another fan favourite that further proved the duo’s smooth chemistry. Their past collaborations have consistently blended Wizkid’s soft, melodic delivery with Asake’s vibrant energy and fuji-leaning style—a sound that has turned both artistes into global stars.

The announcement of REAL suggests that the two musicians are ready to push their creative synergy even further.

Fans have already begun speculating about what the project will sound like, with many expecting a blend of Asake’s choir-heavy, street-infused sound and Wizkid’s polished Afropop style.

Wizkid and Asake’s individual accomplishments this year have already positioned them as two of the most influential figures in African music.

Wizkid’s Morayo dominated both Apple Music and Spotify charts, while Asake’s consistent hitmaking combined with his new independent phase under Giran Republic has kept him at the centre of Nigeria’s streaming culture.

With REAL now confirmed, the collaboration marks a major moment not just for their careers but for Nigerian music as a whole.

As fans await the official release date, one thing is clear: Mr Money and Big Wiz are closing the year with a bang.