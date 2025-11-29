Your guide to the biggest December concerts in Lagos

Lagos turns into a full-blown music festival every December, and this year’s line-up is stacked with some of the hottest shows of the season. It’s that time again when the city comes alive with loud music, bright lights, and unforgettable nights. From Afrobeats giants to fast-rising stars, here are the biggest concerts to look forward to this December.

BELLA SHMURDA LIVE IN CONCERT

December 13

Bella Shmurda will perform at the Livespot Entertarium on 13 December. His shows are always raw, lively, and full of street energy. From Rush to Vision 2020, he brings a unique vibe that electrifies the atmosphere. Get your tickets from afrovibes.africa.

FOLA WHAT A FEELING

December 15

Fola represents a new generation of artists blending soul, Afropop, and soft rhythms. Regular tickets sold out just minutes after the show was announced, showing how much fans are anticipating his performance. Get your tickets from mainlandblockparty.com/Fola for the party at the Balmoral Event Centre.

BNXN LIVE IN CONCERT

December 19

BNXN’s concert will be a big night for fans of mid-tempo Afrobeats. He is known for connecting effortlessly with his audience. Set to hold at Landmark Event Centre, expect sing-along moments from hits like Gwagwalada, Modupe, and Outside. Get your tickets from iconiqfest.com.

RHYTHM UNPLUGGED: CENTRAL CEE

December 21

Rhythm Unplugged remains one of Lagos’ biggest December events. This year, British rapper Central Cee will headline at Eko Convention Centre, blending Afrobeats and global rap energy in one night. Get your tickets from therhythmunplugged.com.

RHYTHM UNPLUGGED: REMA

December 21

Rema will also perform at Rhythm Unplugged at Eko Convention Centre alongside Central Cee. Rema is known for his energetic performances and catchy Afrobeats hits that keep the crowd moving. Expect an energetic performance of songs Calm Down, Ozeba, and Baby (Is it a crime). Get your tickets from therhythmunplugged.com.

FLYTIME FEST: FLAVOUR

December 22

Flavour is known for his soulful voice and crowd-pleasing hits. He always delivers a vibrant performance. Holding at Eko Convention Centre, fans can expect to sing along to favourites like Nwa Baby, Ada Ada, and Ololufe. Get your tickets from flytimefest.com.

FLYTIME FEST: OLAMIDE

December 23

YBNL boss Olamide will storm the Flytime Fest stage on 23 December at Eko Convention Centre. Known for his unmatched street anthems and decade-long dominance, Olamide always brings powerful energy and crowd-shaking performances. Fans can expect hits like Lagos Boys, Melo Melo, Problem, and Trumpet. Get your tickets from flytimefest.com.

FLYTIME FEST: ASAKE

December 24

Hit-maker Asake will take over the Eko Convention Centre on Christmas Eve. His shows are always full of vibes, sing-alongs, and strong street energy. If you love good music that keeps you on your feet, this is one to mark down. Get your tickets from flytimefest.com.

FLYTIME FEST: DAVIDO

December 25

Davido will perform as part of the Flytime Festival line-up at the Eko Convention Centre. His concerts are known for big crowds, high energy, and surprise appearances. Fans can look forward to live performances of hits like With You, Unavailable, and Feel. Get your tickets from flytimefest.com.

KIZZ DANIEL LIVE IN LAGOS

December 27

Kizz Daniel has one of the strongest catalogues in Afrobeats. Holding at Eko Hotel, expect smooth performances of hits like Twe Twe, Buga, and Lie. Come ready to enjoy good music in a lively atmosphere. Get your tickets from kizzdaniel.com.

FIREBOY DML LIVE IN CONCERT

December 28

Fireboy will close the last weekend of the year with his concert at Eko Hotel. He is known for clean live vocals and emotional performances. Songs like Peru, Bandana, and Jealous always hit differently on stage, making it an unforgettable night. Get your tickets from tinyurl.com/fireboyconcert.