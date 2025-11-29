Your guide to the biggest December concerts in Lagos

Lagos turns into a full-blown music festival every December, and this year’s line-up is stacked with some of the hottest shows of the season. It’s that time again when the city comes alive with loud music, bright lights, and unforgettable nights. From Afrobeats giants to fast-rising stars, here are the biggest concerts to look forward to this December.
BELLA SHMURDA LIVE IN CONCERT
December 13
Bella Shmurda will perform at the Livespot Entertarium on 13 December. His shows are always raw, lively, and full of street energy. From Rush to Vision 2020, he brings a unique vibe that electrifies the atmosphere. Get your tickets from afrovibes.africa.
FOLA WHAT A FEELING
December 15
Fola represents a new generation of artists blending soul, Afropop, and soft rhythms. Regular tickets sold out just minutes after the show was announced, showing how much fans are anticipating his performance. Get your tickets from mainlandblockparty.com/Fola for the party at the Balmoral Event Centre.
BNXN LIVE IN CONCERT
December 19
BNXN’s concert will be a big night for fans of mid-tempo Afrobeats. He is known for connecting effortlessly with his audience. Set to hold at Landmark Event Centre, expect sing-along moments from hits like Gwagwalada, Modupe, and Outside. Get your tickets from iconiqfest.com.
RHYTHM UNPLUGGED: CENTRAL CEE
December 21
Rhythm Unplugged remains one of Lagos’ biggest December events. This year, British rapper Central Cee will headline at Eko Convention Centre, blending Afrobeats and global rap energy in one night. Get your tickets from therhythmunplugged.com.
RHYTHM UNPLUGGED: REMA
December 21
Rema will also perform at Rhythm Unplugged at Eko Convention Centre alongside Central Cee. Rema is known for his energetic performances and catchy Afrobeats hits that keep the crowd moving. Expect an energetic performance of songs Calm Down, Ozeba, and Baby (Is it a crime). Get your tickets from therhythmunplugged.com.
FLYTIME FEST: FLAVOUR
December 22
Flavour is known for his soulful voice and crowd-pleasing hits. He always delivers a vibrant performance. Holding at Eko Convention Centre, fans can expect to sing along to favourites like Nwa Baby, Ada Ada, and Ololufe. Get your tickets from flytimefest.com.
FLYTIME FEST: OLAMIDE
December 23
YBNL boss Olamide will storm the Flytime Fest stage on 23 December at Eko Convention Centre. Known for his unmatched street anthems and decade-long dominance, Olamide always brings powerful energy and crowd-shaking performances. Fans can expect hits like Lagos Boys, Melo Melo, Problem, and Trumpet. Get your tickets from flytimefest.com.
FLYTIME FEST: ASAKE
December 24
Hit-maker Asake will take over the Eko Convention Centre on Christmas Eve. His shows are always full of vibes, sing-alongs, and strong street energy. If you love good music that keeps you on your feet, this is one to mark down. Get your tickets from flytimefest.com.
FLYTIME FEST: DAVIDO
December 25
Davido will perform as part of the Flytime Festival line-up at the Eko Convention Centre. His concerts are known for big crowds, high energy, and surprise appearances. Fans can look forward to live performances of hits like With You, Unavailable, and Feel. Get your tickets from flytimefest.com.
KIZZ DANIEL LIVE IN LAGOS
December 27
Kizz Daniel has one of the strongest catalogues in Afrobeats. Holding at Eko Hotel, expect smooth performances of hits like Twe Twe, Buga, and Lie. Come ready to enjoy good music in a lively atmosphere. Get your tickets from kizzdaniel.com.
FIREBOY DML LIVE IN CONCERT
December 28
Fireboy will close the last weekend of the year with his concert at Eko Hotel. He is known for clean live vocals and emotional performances. Songs like Peru, Bandana, and Jealous always hit differently on stage, making it an unforgettable night. Get your tickets from tinyurl.com/fireboyconcert.