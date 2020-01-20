 
The Guardian
Email YouTube Facebook Instagram Twitter WhatsApp
Breaking News: Supreme Court affirms Governor Tambuwal's victory
Everything you need to live well
What's New

Prince Harry Expresses Great Sadness Over Leaving The Royal House

By Modupeoluwa Adekanye 20 January 2020   |   11:01 am

The past few weeks have been news of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and how they have decided to take steps back from their royal duties.

This news was a shock to so many people, the Queen inclusive and different steps have been taken to ensure the different rumours are silenced.

Yesterday, at a formal private dinner at the Ivy in Chelsea for Sentebale, the charity supporting young people affected by HIV and Aids that he founded in 2006, he expressed ‘great sadness’ at leaving the Royal Family and said he and Meghan had ‘no other option’ than to quit senior royal duties – but vowed the couple are ‘not just walking away’ in a report by Daily Mail.

He gave an emotional speech where the 35-year-old said the royal couple had hoped to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and his military associations, without any public funding.

Insisting that the UK would always be his home, he maintained that his wife, Meghan, ‘upholds the same values as he does and was ‘excited’ and ‘hopeful’ about playing a full royal role after their wedding.

But he said now ‘there really was no other option’ but to step back, a decision which, he said, was ‘not one I made lightly’.

In his words:

The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges and I know I haven’t always gotten it right but as far as this goes there really was no other option.

In this article:
MeghanPrince Harry.Royal duties
Receive News Alerts on Whatsapp: +2348136370421

Related

Andi Halliley
 Odd News Transgender Ex-soldier Goes Into Modelling
3 hours ago 0
What's New 17-year-old Indian Girl Boasts Of World's Longest Teen Hair  
2 hours ago 0
Music One Love Celebrations to mark Bob Marley's 75th Birthday
2 hours ago 0