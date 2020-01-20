Prince Harry Expresses Great Sadness Over Leaving The Royal House

The past few weeks have been news of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and how they have decided to take steps back from their royal duties.

This news was a shock to so many people, the Queen inclusive and different steps have been taken to ensure the different rumours are silenced.

Yesterday, at a formal private dinner at the Ivy in Chelsea for Sentebale, the charity supporting young people affected by HIV and Aids that he founded in 2006, he expressed ‘great sadness’ at leaving the Royal Family and said he and Meghan had ‘no other option’ than to quit senior royal duties – but vowed the couple are ‘not just walking away’ in a report by Daily Mail.

He gave an emotional speech where the 35-year-old said the royal couple had hoped to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth, and his military associations, without any public funding.

Insisting that the UK would always be his home, he maintained that his wife, Meghan, ‘upholds the same values as he does and was ‘excited’ and ‘hopeful’ about playing a full royal role after their wedding.

But he said now ‘there really was no other option’ but to step back, a decision which, he said, was ‘not one I made lightly’.

In his words: