Rudeboy sues after woman alleges misconduct online

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has reportedly taken legal action following accusations made against him on social media.

On September 29, 2025, Rudeboy celebrated the 25th birthday of his wife, Ivy Ifeoma. Shortly after the celebration, a Twitter user with the handle @chubbiedivah accused the singer of coercing his domestic help, claiming that the employee was allegedly forced into sexual activity. The allegation quickly gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), leading to heated discussions and a public dispute between the singer and the user.

At the time, Rudeboy vowed to respond to the claims and take action against the accuser. He described the accusations as false and misleading, but details of the legal process were not immediately made public. Fans and followers of the singer closely monitored the situation, with many expressing support while others debated the validity of the allegations online.

Today, November 28, 2025, another Twitter user, @UnkleAyo, shared an update regarding the matter. According to the post, Rudeboy had taken steps to ensure that the woman who made the allegations was held accountable. The post reads: “@rudeboypsquare just sent me an update. After @chubbiedivah falsely accused him of rape, she fled the country and her husband’s house. She was eventually arrested on the 6th of November 2025, detained, and charged to court. WE THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THE MATTER.”

The post did not provide further details about the specific charges or the court proceedings, but it confirmed that the legal system is now involved. The announcement immediately generated reactions on social media, with users sharing a mix of opinions on the singer’s actions and the implications of the arrest.

Some fans of Rudeboy applauded the singer for taking action, arguing that public figures should not be subjected to false accusations without consequences. Others, however, emphasised the need for a fair and thorough legal process to ensure justice is served, highlighting that social media claims should always be verified before judgment is passed.

The singer has yet to make a direct public statement regarding the arrest. Nevertheless, the update shared via social media reflects his team’s efforts to clarify the situation and formally address the accusations. This approach appears aimed at reassuring fans and maintaining the singer’s public image amid the controversy.

The case involving Rudeboy and the woman accused of making the claims underscores the complex relationship between celebrity, social media influence, and legal accountability in Nigeria.

As of the time of this report, the next steps in the legal proceedings have not been disclosed, and it remains unclear when the matter will be fully resolved in court. Fans and followers of both parties continue to watch developments closely.

This incident has also sparked wider discussions about the responsibilities of social media users when making public allegations against public figures, and the avenues available to address potentially false claims through proper legal channels.