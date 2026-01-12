With opportunity and access to funds, I still ask why it’s not clicking,” Sharon Adeleke reflects on business success

Sharon Adeleke, Davido’s elder sister and the CEO of luxury wig brand Ronawigs, has shared a candid reflection on privilege, pressure, and the realities of building a successful business.

In a video posted on her Instagram story, the entrepreneur opened up about a recent conversation with her therapist, during which she questioned her own progress despite having access to opportunities and funding that many people can only dream of.

Sharon said she often compares herself to entrepreneurs who started their businesses with as little as $5,000 and later grew them into million-dollar companies.

In contrast, she revealed that she began her own journey with “hundreds of thousands” but still finds herself wondering why things have not fully clicked.

While she acknowledged that her thoughts might be seen as controversial, Sharon said the experience has taught her an important lesson: money alone does not guarantee success.

According to her, knowing how to use money is more important than simply having it. Without proper planning and direction, she suggested, even large amounts of funding can be wasted with little to show for it.

She also emphasised the role of strategy in business growth.

Beyond strategy, she spoke about responsibility, particularly being personally involved in the work. Building a business, she implied, requires discipline, consistency and accountability, not just delegation or visibility.

Another major factor she highlighted was the importance of having the right team. Sharon noted that while money can help assemble a team, it cannot automatically guarantee competence, alignment or shared goals. Without the right people, even well-funded businesses can struggle to grow.

As someone who grew up with wealth and influence, Sharon’s openness, rather than projecting a flawless success story, admitted to doubt, self-questioning and the pressure that can come with privilege.

Beyond her personal business journey, Sharon Adeleke has always been visibly presence in her brother Davido’s life and career.

Sharon is also the Chief Financial Officer of Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), the record label owned by the Grammy-nominated artist.