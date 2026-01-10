Tiwa Savage opens up on raising her son with discipline despite fame

Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage has shared details of her parenting approach, saying she is intentionally raising her son, Jamil, with discipline and limits despite her wealth and success.

The singer made this known in a series of posts on her Instagram story, where she reflected on a video by businesswoman and pastor Ibukun Awosika. Quoting Awosika, Tiwa warned parents against using their own success to “kill their children’s ambition”.

According to her, children who grow up having everything handed to them may struggle with passion, drive and ambition later in life. She noted that having a need or lacking something often pushes people to work hard and pursue their dreams.

“A dream should be something bigger than your reality. Something you wish you had that you don’t already,” she wrote.

Tiwa said this philosophy is something she has already started practising with Jamil, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tunji “TeeBillz” Balogun. She explained that while she sometimes flies private, she now deliberately puts her son in economy class whenever they travel commercially.

Recounting a recent experience, the singer said Jamil was unhappy the last time he flew economy and complained of neck pain and lack of legroom. Tiwa said she found the complaints amusing, noting that his legs were still too short to even reach the front seat.

She added that although he was travelling with his nanny, she still had to keep checking on him throughout the flight because he was upset about the seating arrangement.

The singer revealed that she is also teaching her son the value of earning rewards. Tiwa said Jamil can no longer simply ask for things like Roblox without effort. Instead, he must earn them by doing house chores or performing well in school.

“He has to earn it by doing house chores or when he gets good grades,” she said.

Tiwa also disclosed that her son is not allowed to use an iPad, eat snacks or have candy during the week. She added that Bible study is now a nightly routine before bedtime.

Despite the strict rules, Tiwa was quick to clarify that Jamil is a well-behaved child. She described him as “a really good kid” and stressed that her actions are driven by love and a desire to set the right foundation early in his life.

“I am intentional about setting a good foundation for him,” she wrote, adding that this, in her view, is what real love looks like.

Tiwa Savage, one of Africa’s most successful female musicians, has often spoken openly about motherhood and the challenges of raising a child in the public eye, since welcoming Jamil in 2015.