Trump To Honour Jon Voight, James Patterson, Others With National Medal

President Donald Trump is set to honour actor Jon Voight, writer James Patterson amongst others in a White House ceremony on Thursday for their contributions to arts and humanities, Deadline reports.

The White House announced recipients of the National Medal of Arts and four of the National Humanities Medal on Sunday night.

This will be the first time Trump will host the National Medal of Arts ceremony since his inauguration. The last was held in 2016 by Barack Obama.

The National Medal of Arts is given to individuals who “are deserving of special recognition by reason of their outstanding contributions to the excellence, growth, support and availability of the arts in the United States,” according to the National Endowment for the Arts. National Council on the Arts, which oversees the endowment, reviews nominations and send recommendations to the president, who determines the honorees.

Voight is a very vocal supporter of President Trump, he once called him “the greatest president of this century.” Voight came to prominence in the late 1960s with his Oscar-nominated performance as Joe Buck, a would-be gigolo in Midnight Cowboy (1969). He is the winner of one Academy Award and four Golden Globe Awards.

He is the father of actress Angelina Jolie and actor James Haven.

The recipients of the National Medal of Arts are:

Alison Krauss, the bluegrass-country singer and musician, “for making extraordinary contributions to American music”. The White House misspelt her name in its release.

Sharon Percy Rockefeller “for being a renowned champion of the arts, generous supporter of the charity, and a pioneer of new ideas and approaches in the field of public policy”.

The Musicians of the United States Military “for personifying excellence in music and service to country”.

Jon Voight “for his exceptional capacity as an actor to portray deeply complex characters”. He starred in Midnight Cowboy, the 1969 film that won an Academy Award for Best Picture, and he won the Best Actor Oscar for 1978’s Coming Home. He appears in the Showtime series Ray Donovan.

The recipients of the National Humanities Medal are: