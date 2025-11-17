I will spill everything, Regina Daniels threatens as dispute with Nwoko deepens

Actress Regina Daniels has warned her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, that she is ready to “spill everything” as their public dispute over drug allegations and custody grows more intense.

The fresh reaction came on Monday, two days after Nwoko released a Saturday statement insisting that the medical reports circulating online about Regina’s alleged substance use were “genuine” and confirmed the presence of marijuana, cocaine, morphine, opiates and critically high alcohol levels.

The Senator’s weekend statement, signed by his communication team and shared on his Instagram page, claimed the hospitals did not deny authoring the reports but only clarified that they did not leak the documents.

He said the findings were consistent across Serenity Royale Hospital, Nizamiya Hospital and a rehabilitation centre, adding that Regina needed therapy because “recent decisions are not coming from a stable and healthy frame of mind.”

Regina has now rejected the claims and accused the lawmaker of trying to destroy her reputation for custody advantage.

She wrote, “Ned can you actually leave me alone?? Why are you trying so hard to ruin me Publicly and privately because you know in my part of the world, a good reputation equals money… I’m tireddd!! You trapped my life since 17 so this is me fighting for my freedom.”

The actress insisted that the reports are fake and alleged that Nwoko introduced her to ecstasy when she was still a teenager.

She said, “You introduced me to the drugs ecstasy (Molly) just to be able to satisfy you and that’s the only drug I know off.”

She also accused the Senator of using Viagra and claimed she rushed him to the hospital “countless times” over blood pressure spikes.

Regina added that one of his wives admitted to drug use, arguing that the household had a long-standing “pattern” she met when she joined the family at 17.

“Coming with a fake drug report just because you want to take custody of my kids is insane and demeaning of your personality,” she wrote.

She said Nwoko had called her a “drug head” and that pushing her into rehabilitation was an attempt to discredit her in court.

She added that his “camp” had collapsed and accused him of building alliances against a “24 years old me.”

Issuing her strongest warning, she said, “If you don’t leave me alone I’m going to dig, spill everything whether murder case, land grabbing, fraud etc.”

Regina said she has now left the environment she once shared with the Senator and is focused on rebuilding her life. “Thank God I’m out of your bad hood krib where a lot of things go down. My future is promised it’s not too late to pick up,” she said.

Regina had previously admitted to past drug use but denied that it was the cause of their marital issues, accusing Nwoko of manipulation.

