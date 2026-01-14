When style hurts: the hidden problem with everyday jewellery

Jewellery has always meant more than beauty. It signals identity, culture, mood, status and self-expression.

But when your favourite earrings or necklace leaves your skin red, itchy or sore, it stops feeling like style and starts feeling like a problem. You may be reacting to your jewellery.

Researchers have long warned about this. MG Ahlström noted that Denmark introduced nickel regulation in 1990 after high rates of nickel allergy, especially among women.

Alexander Fisher also confirmed that nickel, cobalt and chromium are major causes of allergic contact dermatitis worldwide.

Why some people react to jewellery

Most jewellery reactions happen because of contact allergic dermatitis. This occurs when metals like nickel and cobalt leach onto the skin and trigger an immune response.

The result is often redness, itching, flaking or blisters. These metals are common in cheap jewellery and costume pieces because they reduce cost and improve strength.

Even gold and silver are not always safe. Once mixed with reactive metals to improve colour or durability, they can still irritate the skin.

Sometimes, the problem is not the metal itself. Tight rings, heavy necklaces or oversized earrings can cause friction. This leads to irritation, especially in heat, sweat or constant movement.

Dirt, trapped soap and detergent under jewellery can also trigger irritation. People with sensitive skin or eczema are more prone to this.

Plated jewellery can also be deceptive. Gold plated or rhodium plated pieces often wear off with time. Once the coating fades, the base metal underneath begins to touch the skin and reactions follow.

Unclean jewellery can even harbour bacteria or mould. This is common with rubber straps, beaded accessories and earrings with plastic backs.

Where reactions show up most

Jewellery reactions often appear after repeated exposure. A piece you have worn comfortably for months can suddenly become a problem.

The most common areas affected are the earlobes from earrings, the fingers from rings, and the neck from necklaces.

Symptoms range from redness and itching to blisters, darkened skin and thickened patches. In chronic cases, the rash can even spread beyond the original area.

How to protect your skin without losing your style

You do not have to abandon jewellery completely. You need smarter habits.

Choose hypoallergenic metals like titanium, stainless steel, platinum or high karat gold.

Use a barrier like clear nail polish on earring backs.

Remove jewellery before bathing, swimming or exercising.

Rotate your pieces instead of wearing the same ones daily.

Clean your jewellery regularly to prevent dirt and bacteria from building up.

When to seek medical help

If the rash keeps returning, spreads or becomes painful, see a dermatologist. Allergy testing can identify the exact trigger. Treatment creams can also calm inflammation.

Jewellery should feel joyful, not uncomfortable. Your skin deserves as much attention as your style.