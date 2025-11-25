The reality is, you’re never really sleeping alone. You are sleeping with countless dust mites and bacteria, and also a lot of your own dead skin cells. joining you in bed are countless dust mites and bacteria, and when you come back from the day’s hustle and bustle and didn’t freshen up before bed, you are just bringing allergens into your bed. These little bits of debris feed dust mites, provide a breeding ground for bacteria, and contribute to odours or skin irritation.

According to Manish,P.(2022). States That Dr Browning says we should be changing our sheets once a week, or every two weeks at the most.

Hygiene is a big factor, and one of the reasons is sweat. If you’ve ever tried sleeping in a heatwave, you’ll know how difficult it can be.

“Sweat goes into the sheets making them not only smell disgusting but also become quite clogged up,”

We often hear how important sleep is, but how often should we change our sheets and bedding to actually make that sleep environment healthy and restful?

when you should change or wash your sheet

Weekly washing is the “gold standard”. For most people, changing or washing your sheets every seven days keeps things fresh and hygienic.

At least, changing your sheets every one-two week may be okay for people who shower before bed, don’t sweat heavily, don’t have pets on their beds and live in cooler weather conditions.

If you sleep with pets or children, have allergies, skin conditions, you sweat a lot at night or you have been ill or recovering from information. It is advised that you should change your sheets more than once a week.

As you are changing your sheets, also change your pillowcases because your face and hair rest on them, Duvet covers or blankets can go a bit longer than sheets.

Mattresses, and pillows need less frequent changing, but should still be cleaned, aired out, or washed (if washable) every few months.

Signs it’s time to change your sheets

If you notice discoloration, visible stains or sweat marks.

Your sheets feel sticky, slippery, grimy or gummy and also stink.

Your skin irritation increases when you lie down on your bed.

You have had an illness, or someone has slept on the bed who is sick.

Finally, maintaining the habit of constantly changing or washing your sheets not only boosts your comfort while sleeping, but it also supports your health, reducing allergens, bacteria, and skin irritation. As the Cleveland Clinic says: “Swap out your sheets every one to two weeks… and wash pillows/blankets every few months, or more often if you have pets.”