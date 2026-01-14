Why ‘Alive Till Dawn’ is sparking fresh excitement around Nollywood

A new Nollywood film, Alive Till Dawn, has set social media buzzing since its trailer dropped on Tuesday, with many viewers describing it as Nigeria’s first full-length zombie film.

The trailer drew reactions on X, where users shared clips, screenshots and comments, praising what they see as a step forward in ambition and production quality for Nollywood.

Viewers pointed to its polished cinematography, intense atmosphere and action-driven sequences, elements that are not commonly associated with traditional Nollywood horror projects.

For an industry long known for drama, romance and family-centred storytelling, the move into large-scale horror and apocalypse narratives has been widely described as a significant departure.

The film stars actor Uzor Arukwe, who also serves as a co-producer. It is set in Abuja and follows a group of people trapped inside a police station during a zombie outbreak.

The characters include civilians, police officers and suspected criminals, all forced to cooperate under extreme conditions as they try to survive.

The setting and character mix have resonated with audiences who say the story feels grounded in a recognisable Nigerian reality.

The zombies depicted in the film align with the modern horror tradition popularised by Western cinema, rather than the folklore-inspired interpretations sometimes associated with African storytelling.

The film’s narrative reportedly centres on infection, societal collapse and survival, drawing comparisons with global franchises such as The Walking Dead.

While Nollywood has experimented with outbreak-themed storytelling before, including the 2014 film Ojuju, many viewers argue that Alive Till Dawn represents the clearest embrace of the zombie genre in its conventional form.

Beyond the immediate excitement around the trailer, some commentators see the film as a sign of broader change within Nollywood.

They argue that the project reflects growing technical confidence, improved production values and a willingness to explore genres that could appeal to both local and international audiences. If successful, the film could encourage more experimentation with science fiction, action and psychological thrillers in Nigerian cinema.

Alive Till Dawn is scheduled for release in cinemas on January 30, 2026. The film stars Sunshine Rosman, Michael Dappa, Chisom Agoawuike, Sani Mu’azu, Papasam Obadan and Ogom Akunaeziri, among others.