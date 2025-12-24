2026 Budget: Why each ward in Kaduna got N100m – Commissioner

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani’s decision to earmark N100 million for each of the 255 wards in Kaduna State in the 2026 budget is historic and in line with his grassroots development drive, the Commissioner for Planning and Budget, Mukhtar Ahmed Morovia, has said.

He made the clarification during a post-budget press briefing, after the 2026 Appropriation Bill was signed into law.

Meanwhile, it will be recalled that Governor Uba Sani signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law on Monday, with Education receiving the largest share, 25 per cent, of the N985.9 billion budget of Kaduna State.

He disclosed that ₦698.9 billion, representing 70.9 per cent of the budget, has been devoted to capital expenditure, targeting infrastructure development, economic expansion, and improved service delivery.

The governor also said that ”recurrent expenditure stands at ₦287 billion, or 29.1 per cent, ensuring that essential government services continue to function efficiently and responsibly.”

Speaking during the budget breakdown, the Commissioner of Planning and Budget noted that the N100 million earmarked for the 255 wards is part of the governor’s commitment to inclusive development and to improving the lives of citizens at the local level.

The commissioner stated that the funds will be disbursed transparently, adding that communities will decide what they want through the various Ward Development Committees.

According to the commissioner, the N100 million is devoted to projects in the Health, Education, Agriculture, and Social Sectors, to be implemented by relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of Government.

He explained that Governor Sani, a strong advocate for inclusivity, recognises the crucial role grassroots development plays in the overall progress of the state.

According to him, the governor is committed to ensuring even development, with no community left behind, and that the allocation is intended to prioritise grassroots development and community empowerment.

In response to a question, the Commissioner of Business Innovation and Technology, Mrs Patience Fakai, disclosed that the Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development is now fully operational.

According to the commissioner, this underscores Governor Sani’s determination to scale up Human Capital in Kaduna State.

”Student enrolment has been complemented, and training under both Kaduna State–supported programmes and the Federal Government’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) framework has begun

”The Institute has the capacity to train up to 32,000 students annually across 14 trade areas, positioning it as a key driver of skills development, employability, and workforce readiness within the state,” she added.

Justifying the education sector’s lion’s share of the 2026 budget, the Commissioner of Education, Professor Abubakar Sani Sambo, said the allocation is in line with UNESCO’s directive.

”The basis for giving the education sector about one quarter of the budget is because His Excellency, Governor Uba Sani, places priority on education,” the commissioner added.

”This priority is in line with UNESCO’s declaration to developing nations to devote about ¼ of their budgets to education, because the UN has estimated that this allocation will be sufficient to uplift education to the desired level, enabling them to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” he further stressed.

Members of the State Executive Council who attended the briefing include the Commissioner of Information and Culture, Alhaji Ahmed Maiyaki; the Commissioner of Education, Prof Abubakar Sani Sambo; his counterpart in Agriculture Finance, Alhaji Ibrahim T Muhammad; and the Commissioner of Agriculture, Murtala Dabo.

Commissioner of Environment and Natural Resources, Alhaji Abubakar Buba; Mrs Patience Fakai, Commissioner of Business Innovation and Technology; Barde Yunana Markus, Commissioner of Humanitarian Affairs; and Hajiya Rabi Salisu, Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, were also at the briefing.