Christian leaders commend Uba Sani at Kaduna Christmas carol

Kaduna Christian clerics from different church denominations commended Governor Uba Sani’s leadership style for fairness, equity, and for carrying all sections of the state along with the administration.

The church leaders made this known during the Christmas carol organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in collaboration with the Kaduna State Government on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of Pentecostal Bishops’ Forum (PBF), Bishop Ademola Tinuoye, recalled that the governor promised four major things when he assumed office.

Bishop Tinuoye said that Governor Sani “promised us fairness, that if there is fairness, there will be no crisis. We can see fairness. You have been fair in all your dealings and style of leadership.

”You promised us equity. We have seen equity in all aspects of your governance. You promised us inclusiveness. We can see that everyone is being carried along.”

According to the Bishop, the people of Kaduna State are happy, adding that ”the word of the Lord says, ‘when the righteous rules, the people will rejoice.”’

Bishop Tinuoye also recalled that the governor promised the people of Kaduna State justice, adding that he has delivered on that promise.

”Last year, you promised that you were going to support the Christmas carol. Here we are. Whether you are being told or not, the people are rejoicing. We love you because you first love us”, he said.

”May the Lord be with you in the name of Jesus. The church in Kaduna will continue to pray for you, and you need not fear where there is no fear,” he added.

Meanwhile, in his goodwill message, Reverend Amos Kiri, the President of the United Church of Christ, praised the governor ”for taking time with your entire cabinet to come here and celebrate with us.”

Reverend Kiri pointed out that Governor Sani’s attendance ”is assuring and it is a demonstration of love, peace and inclusivity in governance.”

”Over the years, as Christians in Kaduna State, we have not had the privilege to have our own governor come in the midst of a Christian program as you have demonstrated,” he explained.

The Reverend noted that the presence of adherents of other faiths at the event has made this year’s edition an interfaith carol celebration, adding that ”we are really, really grateful.”

According to him, if the governor continues with his current leadership style, ”Kaduna State will remain peaceful. Nigeria will enjoy progress and growth. The world will be at peace, just as our Lord Jesus Christ came to bring peace and show love.”

In his contribution, Reverend Tunde Bolanta, the Apostolic Overseer of Restoration Ministries Worldwide, noted that Christmas ”is a season of bridge building, peace and unity. Our Governor has demonstrated that unity to us.”

”For those of us who grew up in Kaduna in the 60s and 70s, I’m a Kaduna Boy, a Tudun Nupawa Boy, we know that what Governor Uba Sani is doing is bringing back the old times”, he stressed.

”I remember during Sallah, we go to our Muslim brothers, and we eat all the meat. During Christmas too, our homes are filled, and we eat the same meat. Senator Uba Sani, we celebrate you. You are showing us the spirit of Christmas.

And I hope that the whole nation is paying attention to our governor. Our governor is showing the way to the future. He is showing the way for the whole of Nigeria. He is showing bridge building”, he added.

Bolanta reiterated that Governor Sani is executing projects across the board in Kaduna State, adding that he is a governor for all and ”we need to continue to pray for him.”