2026: First Lady urges unity, peace, shared responsibility

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Nigerians to embrace the New Year with renewed hope, unity, and a shared commitment to building a nation where every citizen can thrive with dignity.

In her New Year message to the nation, Senator Tinubu expressed profound gratitude to God Almighty for ushering Nigeria into 2026, describing the moment as one filled with joy, optimism, and reassurance in God’s enduring promises for the country.

Reflecting on the year past, the First Lady said 2025 reaffirmed the resilient spirit of Nigerians, highlighting the courage, strength, creativity, and unwavering belief in a better tomorrow that continue to define the nation.

“The past year reaffirmed the enduring spirit of Nigerians, our courage, our strength, our creativity, and our unwavering belief in a better tomorrow,” she said.

“I am deeply inspired by the women, men, and young people across the nation who work tirelessly to uplift their families, communities, and our country.”

Looking ahead, Senator Tinubu urged Nigerians to make deliberate choices anchored in peace, empathy, and unity, stressing the importance of sustained investment in the wellbeing of children, women, and the most vulnerable members of society.

“As we embrace this New Year, let us choose peace, empathy, and unity, and continue to invest in the wellbeing of our children, women, and the vulnerable among us,” she said.

She further encouraged citizens to create opportunities within their individual spheres of influence that enable all

Nigerians to live and thrive with dignity, noting that national progress is built through collective effort and shared responsibility.

Reaffirming her confidence in the nation’s future, the First Lady called on Nigerians to believe in the country and actively invest in its potential.

“I believe in Nigeria, and we should all invest in what she can become,” she said.

The First Lady wished Nigerians a happy and prosperous New Year and invoked God’s blessings upon the nation.

“Happy New Year, Nigeria. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”