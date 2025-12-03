First Lady empowers 250 PWDs in Nasarawa with N50m

At least 250 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Nasarawa State have benefited from the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Economic Empowerment Programme by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Speaking at the disbursement exercise in Lafia on Wednesday, the First Lady disclosed that each beneficiary would receive N200,000, adding that the support would help reduce poverty among vulnerable and less privileged persons.

Senator Oluremi, represented at the event by Hauwa Jugbo, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Humanitarian Services, said the initiative was a business capitalization grant to support PWDs in starting or expanding their businesses.

She noted that similar support had been extended to all 36 states, the FCT, and the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association.

“Each state of the federation, the FCT, and the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association was given N50 million, amounting to N1.9 billion,” she said.

The First Lady explained that the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which promotes inclusive growth and shared prosperity, ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind.

She recalled that over the past two years, more than 100,000 women petty traders and small business owners, including PWDs, had received direct financial grants to grow their businesses.

She announced that the RHI Governing Board had resolved to make the economic empowerment programme for PWDs an annual event, held every December 3 in commemoration of the International Day of PWDs.

Silifat Sule, Wife of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, who inaugurated the disbursement, applauded the First Lady for her continued support and explained that beneficiaries were carefully selected from the state’s 13 Local Government Areas to ensure wide coverage.

She urged recipients to use the funds to improve their lives and those of their families.

Salah Barde, Executive Secretary of the Nasarawa State Disability Rights Commission, expressed gratitude to the First Lady and the Governor’s Wife.

He reiterated the commission’s commitment to ensuring the grants are used productively for growth and development.