2026: IPAC, APC chief tell Nigerians to embrace decorum, issue-based politics

Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), yesterday, called on Nigerians to embrace patriotism, unity and optimism in 2026, describing the New Year as a fresh opportunity to build a strong, inclusive and prosperous nation.

According to the council, nation-building is a collective responsibility, and Nigerians must remain proactive and engaged in issues that affect their lives.

In a statement by the National Chairman of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, IPAC said 2026 would present both challenges and opportunities to consolidate democracy, promote national unity, enhance security and stimulate wealth creation.

Dantalle expressed gratitude to God for guidance and protection throughout 2025, urging citizens to recommit themselves to strengthening democracy and improving national life.

IPAC also urged Nigerians to exercise their civic responsibility by voting for candidates of their choice and to resist the temptation of vote-buying, which undermines democracy and mortgages the future of the nation.

Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment to the immediate past national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Oliver Okpala, in its message, asked politicians to show a high level of political decorum, maturity and caution in the New Year.

According to Okpala, the stakes are very high in 2026 because it is the year when the major political activities and horse trading will take place ahead of the 2027 general election.

The veteran journalist, in a statement he issued in Abuja, the nation’s capital, emphasised the need to place priority in the greater good of the nation over personal and party interests.

“As a veteran journalist, I’m compelled to sound a note of caution to our political class. The current state of our nation’s politics demands a high level of maturity and restraint that is largely lacking.

“We must prioritise the greater good of Nigeria over personal and party interests. Let’s exercise restraints, tolerance, and understanding in our interactions within the political arena.

Okpala cautioned against comments and actions that overheat the polity and expose the nation to instability.