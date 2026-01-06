2027: Adamawa constituents root for Ramatu as representative at NASS

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, constituents of Mubi North, Mubi South and Maiha Federal Constituency of Adamawa State have unanimously endorsed Engr. Ramatu Sali Bello to represent them in the House of Representatives at the National Assembly.

The endorsement, which cuts across traditional rulers, women groups, youth organisations and political stakeholders, underscores growing calls for increased female representation at the national level, particularly in the National Assembly, where women remain significantly underrepresented.

The decision was announced at a massive rally in Mubi that drew over 3,000 supporters from across the constituency. The event, held at Sani Bello Hall during the Yuletide, coincided with Engr. Bello’s homecoming programme and end-of-year charity activities were organised to mark her birthday.

Addressing supporters, Engr. Bello described the endorsement as a bold statement of confidence in women’s capacity to provide effective legislative leadership.

She noted that women possess the competence, empathy and resilience required for quality representation.

She pledged to be a strong and responsive voice for the constituency at the National Assembly, promising to champion people-oriented legislation, attract meaningful federal presence, and protect the interests of women, youths and rural communities.

According to her, empowering women to occupy elective offices would deepen democracy, promote inclusive development and strengthen accountability in governance.

Engr. Bello also commended Dr. Martina Yilwatda, wife of the APC National Chairman and Matron of Women Leaders Support Advancement, for partnering with Ramat Foundation to empower 100 women petty traders with ₦50,000 each, describing the initiative as a clear example of women uplifting one another.

Speaking on behalf of the endorsing leaders, Alhaji Hassan Pakka said the endorsement followed extensive consultations across the constituency and reflected the collective desire to have a woman represent the area at the National Assembly for the first time.

He said Engr. Bello’s sustained grassroots interventions—ranging from distribution of palliatives and provision of potable water to support for farmers—earned her widespread acceptance among constituents.

Pakka criticised past representatives for failing to attract meaningful federal presence to the constituency, citing persistent challenges such as youth unemployment, poor infrastructure, inadequate healthcare and education facilities, as well as insecurity in border communities of Maiha and parts of Mubi.

Dignitaries at the rally included Ambassador Kevin Peter, Hon. J.J. Ahmed, Hon. Isah Yahaya Sorau, and other prominent leaders from across the constituency.