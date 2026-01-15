2027: Early APC campaign in Oyo shows fear, desperation, says Agbarapo

A former Majority Leader of the Oyo State House of Assembly and Special Adviser on Legislative Matters to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr Samuel Adejumobi, popularly known as Agbarapo, has criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state over what he described as premature political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Agbarapo said the early mobilisation by the opposition party reflected fear, desperation and a disregard for electoral laws, noting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not declared the commencement of campaigns for any political party.

In a statement on Thursday, he faulted the Oyo State chapter of the APC for embarking on what he termed unauthorised campaigns, arguing that such actions were unlawful and showed a lack of respect for the political awareness of residents of the state.

Reacting to reports that the APC has been touring several local government areas under the banner of the Renewed Hope Agenda in support of the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, Agbarapo said any party that begins campaigning outside the legally approved timeframe only exposes insecurity and a lack of confidence in its record.

He described the development as “untamed desperation”, adding that the people of Oyo State are politically enlightened and can distinguish between governance and propaganda.

Agbarapo recalled the eight years of APC administration in the state, which he said were characterised by hardship and poor governance, and questioned what legacy the party believed it left at the Agodi Government House.

According to him, the electorate had already expressed its position by rejecting the APC in two consecutive governorship elections, stressing that nothing had changed to warrant a different outcome in 2027.

He dismissed claims by the APC that it would reclaim the state in the next election, insisting that such ambitions would fail even if backed by what he described as federal influence.

Agbarapo said Governor Makinde’s achievements were visible and measurable, adding that governance in the state had been redefined under the current administration and that a return to APC rule would be costly for the people.

He cited the presentation of a white horse to the governor by pensioners during the annual interfaith prayer ceremony as a symbolic gesture of appreciation for an administration he said prioritised the welfare of workers and retirees.

The former lawmaker also described recent statements by the APC on reclaiming the state as laughable, arguing that the party’s leaders were united not by vision but by fear of political irrelevance after 2027.

He accused the opposition of being motivated by a desire to regain access to public funds rather than concern for public welfare, pointing to prevailing security and economic challenges in the country as evidence.

Agbarapo maintained that the Makinde administration had set a new benchmark in transparency, accountability and prudent management of public resources, adding that state funds were now being deployed strictly for development.

He said the 2027 governorship election would present voters with a clear choice between an administration they had experienced and a party they had already rejected.