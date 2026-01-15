2027: Deltans urge INEC to release Warri ward delineation report

Concerned youths from the Niger Delta, under the aegis of Operation Rescue Ijaw Nation Crusaders (ORINC), yesterday, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately release and implement the Warri Federal Constituency ward delineation report ahead of the 2027 general elections.



The group made the call during a peaceful protest at INEC headquarters in Abuja, warning that continued delay could undermine electoral activities in the constituency and heighten tension in the Niger Delta region.



Speaking on behalf of the protesters, ORINC’s Convener, Ellington Bakumo, recalled that the delineation exercise was conducted by INEC in compliance with a Supreme Court judgment directing the commission to redraw wards in Warri South, Warri North, and Warri South-West local council areas.



Bakumo said the exercise involved representatives of all ethnic groups and communities in the three local councils, adding that INEC released a field report on April 4, 2025, but has yet to announce or implement the outcome.

“With the 2027 elections approaching, we are growing increasingly impatient. INEC carried out the delineation itself, in partnership with all stakeholders, yet the final report has not been implemented,” he said.



He warned that failure to act could affect participation in the 2027 elections in the constituency, stressing that the delay has stalled voter registration and other electoral processes in the area.



The protesters also called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene, describing the situation as a matter of fairness and justice capable of escalating into broader unrest if left unresolved.

Another speaker, Freeborn Ebimaye Abraye, said the Supreme Court ordered the delineation to correct alleged imbalances in the former 10-ward structure, which he claimed led to disenfranchisement and marginalisation of some ethnic groups in the constituency.

According to him, INEC’s refusal to implement its report raises concerns about the commission’s commitment to upholding the court’s decision and ensuring credible elections.



Similarly, the Secretary of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) chapter, Johnny James, said the delay has fuelled suspicion and uncertainty among stakeholders, urging INEC to release the report to restore confidence and peace in the area.



Responding on behalf of the commission, INEC Director of Security, Ndidi Okafor, who received the protesters’ petition, assured them that their concerns would be forwarded to the commission’s leadership, while urging them to remain peaceful and law-abiding.