Taraba gov launches APC digital membership registration

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has officially launched the All Progressives Congress (APC) digital membership registration exercise in Wukari Local Government Area.

Speaking at the event, which was held on Thursday in Wukari council, Kefas said the e-registration initiative is designed to give all party members equal opportunities while ensuring a credible and transparent membership system.

He explained that members’ details would be captured electronically, thereby making them recognised bona fide members of the APC.

The governor emphasised that participation in the e-registration process is mandatory, noting that no member would be revalidated without completing the electronic registration.

He urged party members to actively engage in the exercise, with special emphasis on women, whom he described as the backbone and mobilizers of the party.

Kefas also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting women’s participation in politics and party activities.

He expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for prioritising the digital registration initiative and ensuring that state governors oversee its implementation. The governor further commended the APC National Chairman for his dedication to strengthening the party.

In his remarks, Taraba State APC Chairman, Barrister El-Sudi Ibrahim, praised Governor Kefas and the e-registration committee for their commitment.

He described the exercise as a landmark initiative that would strengthen the party’s internal structure, promote transparency, and position the APC for greater success.

Earlier, Ayuba Ambo, Zonal Administrator of the APC e-registration exercise, said he had been monitoring the process across the zone and called for additional support to help the committee register more members effectively.