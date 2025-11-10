Aboyeji, Ashimolowo urge Tinubu to avoid confrontation with Trump

Olubadan, Osun APC chieftain seek unity against terrorism

The General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to be confrontational with President of the United States (U.S.), Donald Trump, on the accusation genocide against Christians in Nigeria but cooperate with him to get the problem solved.

On his part, the Senior Pastor, Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Matthew Ashimolowo, said that the way out of the problem is for the Federal Government to sincerely and honestly react to the issue of genocide in the country.

MEANWHILE, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has urged Nigerians to unite in confronting terrorism and extremism.

ALSO, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, yesterday, advocated effective collaboration with the Tinubu-led administration to end terrorism in the country.

He said that irrespective of religious, ethnic and political affiliations, it is imperative for Nigerians and relevant stakeholders to rally Tinubu to end terrorism, banditry and other criminalities ravaging the nation.

Oyintiloye, in a statement, noted that the threat by President Trump to deploy military forces to Nigeria over alleged killings of Christians should be a source of concern to all citizens.

He, however, cautioned Nigerians, especially members of the opposition, to be mindful of their utterances at this period, stressing that whatever happens will affect everyone.