A’Court upholds ban on VIO impounding vehicles, awards N1m damages

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, yesterday, affirmed the judgment of a Federal High Court, which halted the Directorate of Road Traffic Services, also known as VIO, from further stopping, impounding, or confiscating vehicles on the road and imposing fines on motorists.



The appellate court, in the judgment delivered by Justice Oyejoju Oyebiola Oyewumi, held that the case of the VIO was lacking in merit.



“I find no iota of merit in this appeal; the decision of the lower court is hereby affirmed.



“Cost of N1 million is awarded against the appellant,” the appellate court held.



Recall that Justice Evelyn Maha of the Federal High Court had, in a judgment in a fundamental rights enforcement suit last year, issued an order restraining the VIO from impounding or confiscating the vehicles of motorists and or imposing fines on any of them.



The judge predicated her decision because the appellants lacked the necessary legal backing to stop, impound or confiscate vehicles and/or impose fines on motorists.



While the suit was filed by a rights activist and public interest lawyer, Mr Abubakar Marshal, the order is said to bind the Director of Road Transport, the Area Commander, Jabi, and the Team Leader, Jabi, as well as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesme Wike, all listed as respondents in the case.



The judge held that the 1st to the 4th respondents, who are under the control of the 5th respondent (FCT Minister), are not empowered by any law or statute to stop, impound or confiscate vehicles and/or impose fines on motorists.