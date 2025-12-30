Adeleke, Aiyedatiwa sign 2026 budgets as Ogun Assembly passes N1.668tr proposal

Chairman, Osun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sunday Bisi (left); Osun State Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi; Governor Ademola Adeleke; Speaker, House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun and others during the signing of the 2026 appropriation bill into law at the governor's office, Abere, Osogbo, yesterday.

Governor Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, signed Osun State’s 2026 appropriation bill of N705 billion into law with a vow to ensure full implementation.

Surrounded by his deputy, Kola Adewusi, Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, the Chief of Staff, Kazeem Akinleye, Head of Service, Ayanleye Aina and members of the cabinet, the governor said he signed the 2026 appropriation bill into law to consolidate and expand governance and service deliveries in line with his administration’s five-point agenda.

This disclosure was made in a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed. Speaking after the signing ceremony, Adeleke hinted that the occasion launched into “the final year of our first term with expanded ambitions to complete ongoing projects and launch new initiatives for the good of our people,” reaffirming that his administration had delivered to the admiration of the public.

SIMILARLY, ONDO State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has assented to the state’s 2026 Appropriation Bill, tagged the “Budget of Economic Consolidation.” The fiscal plan of N524,410,590,939 comprises recurrent expenditure of N220,830,941,200 and capital expenditure of N303,579,649,739, with infrastructure, health, and education taking the lion’s share.

According to Aiyedatiwa, who signed the financial document at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Akure, the 2026 budget is a strategic blueprint designed to respond to prevailing national economic realities.

The governor outlined the sectoral distribution, noting allocations to agricultural development, trade and industry, education, health, information, community development, infrastructural development, environment and sewage management, regional development, administration of justice, public finance, general administration, legislative administration, and energy.

Aiyedatiwa charged all ministries, extra-ministerial departments and agencies to align their programmes strictly with the budget provisions and ensure the timely, prudent, and efficient execution of projects and services.

He maintained that the budget represents a covenant between government and citizens, a promise of responsible governance and shared prosperity, and urged them to take ownership and participate in project implementation.

The governor appreciated members of the Ondo State House of Assembly for their expeditious and meticulous consideration of the 2026 Appropriation Bill, describing their work as a demonstration of “shared vision and a strong partnership in the service of the people who entrusted us with leadership.”

Earlier, the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, commended Aiyedatiwa for transforming the state and giving Akure a capital-like appearance.

THIS is even as the Ogun State House of Assembly, yesterday, passed the 2026 Appropriation Bill of N1,668,997,993,125.44 presented by Governor Dapo Abiodun recently.

The passage followed the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation by its Chairman, Musefiu Lamidi. Lamidi, however, moved the motion for its adoption, seconded by Folawewo Salami and supported by the Whole House through a voice vote during the plenary presided over by Speaker Oludaisi Elemide, at the Assembly Complex in Abeokuta.

The bill was later read and adopted clause by clause before the Committee of the Whole House, after which the motion for its third reading was moved by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, seconded by the Minority Leader, Lukman Adeleye, and supported by all the lawmakers through a unanimous voice vote.

The Clerk/Head of the Legislative Service, Mr Sakiru Adebakin, took the third reading, while the Speaker later directed that the clean copy of the bill be transmitted to the governor for his assent.

Earlier, while presenting a report on the bill titled: “H.B. No. 028/ OG/ 2025- Year 2026 Appropriation Bill,” Lamidi said the Assembly adjusted the budget proposals of three ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

He explained that the adjustment led to a slight upward review of the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to the tune of N2.193 billion, the same figure reduced from the capital receipt, retaining the total actual budget expenditure of N1.668 trillion earlier presented to the state lawmakers by the governor.

The Assembly had earlier passed the Year 2025 Revised Appropriation Bill and that of the Revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for Year 2026-2028.