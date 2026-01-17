AFCON 2025: Chukwueze needs national support, encouragement – Deputy Speaker

Austin Meregini, the Deputy Speaker of Abia House of Assembly, has urged Nigerians to show Super Eagles star, Samuel Chukwueze, the support and encouragement he needs, in spite of his penalty miss at the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

He said that himself, Umuahia East Constituency, and the people of Abia stood firmly with him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi missed from the spot during the penalty shootout against hosts Morocco during the semi-final match on Wednesday in Rabat.

The miss from Chukwueze enraged fans, leading to heavy abuse of the player on social media.

Meregini, who defended the Super Eagles’ winger, noted that football, by its nature, is a game of decisive moments.

“This is not a moment for public crucifixion or mob judgment, but for national support and encouragement.

“Our athletes must be strengthened, not broken, by public discourse,” he said.

The lawmaker recalled that even the world’s greatest players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, and so many others, had missed penalties at critical stages.

“No serious observer of the game reduces a player’s worth to a single moment,” he said.

The lawmaker described Chukwueze as an outstanding footballer who has made a reputable mark in all the football clubs he has played for.

Chukwueze has played for Villarreal CF in Spain, AC Milan in Italy, and is currently on loan at Fulham in England.

He said that Chukwueze had repeatedly demonstrated professionalism, discipline, courage, and deep commitment to the Nigerian jersey through his scintillating performances.

Meregini said that such a sound record cannot and should not be erased by one unfortunate incident.

He said that attempts to ridicule or discredit the Fulham winger over a trivial matter such as chewing gum are misplaced and unhelpful.

Chewing gum has been widely known to be a practice among professional athletes, including world-class coaches like Sir Alex Ferguson and Carlo Ancelotti.

He explained that those personalities consistently indulged in such a habit, apparently to manage tension and maintain composure under pressure.

“To weaponise such a little detail against a young Nigerian who has given his all each time he is called upon is totally unjustified,” he said.

“Nigeria stands taller when we defend our own in moments of adversity.

“We remain proud of Chukwueze and the rest of the Super Eagles, and we remain confident in their resilience and continued contribution to the national team,” he said.