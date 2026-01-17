Super Eagles eye another ‘golden bronze’ as Morocco face Senegal in final

After falling from the edge of glory to the depth of uncertainty on Wednesday night in Rabat, where the Super Eagles lost to Morocco, Coach Eric Chelle and his squad will this Saturday face the Pharaohs of Egypt in the third place match.

Chelle could have been celebrated as the rejected stone that became head of the corner if his technical ability was enough to see Nigeria through the semifinal hurdles on Wednesday.

Chelle is unsure of his Super Eagles’ future with reports linking him to Tunisia, one of the countries that will fly Africa’s flag at the 2026 World Cup.

Now, the Super Eagles will have to hunt for their ninth bronze medal in the Africa Nations Cup. Nigeria is not new to celebrating ‘golden bronze’ at AFCON, haven won a record eight third place matches over the years, including Egypt 2019, Angola 2010 and Tunisia 2004.

The Super Eagles, whose quest for a fourth AFCON title was thwarted following a penalties shootout defeat to Morocco in Rabat, have since settled down in Casablanca were they will confront the Pharaohs of Egypt led by their talisman, Mohammed Salah, in their third-placed match this Saturday.

In Europe, third place matches is out of fashion, and some stakeholders want the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) to follow suit. On arrival in Casablanca, the Super Eagles trained on Thursday evening to get acquainted with the pitch.

The team’s failure to reach the final notwithstanding, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) described the Super Eagles’ campaign as one built on commitment, discipline, passion, resilience, and patriotic fervour.

NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, has urged the players to put the disappointment of Rabat behind them and focus on securing bronze against Egypt in Casablanca.

“It is important to retain focus by not continuing to dwell on what happened in the semifinal match. As far as we are concerned, the team coped well in the circumstances, navigating a number of challenges and playing their game.

“Penalty shootouts remain lotteries in the game and it could have gone either way. The NFF is proud of the output of the team at this championship. They gave their best and still remain the team to have scored the most goals here. Go for the bronze,” Gusau said.

Business magnate and philanthropist Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu also commended the team’s courage and unity, pledging to honor his promise of $500,000 to the players and officials despite the loss.

“You fought with your hearts, gave your all, and showed true courage and determination on the pitch. Though it wasn’t meant to be this time, you have made every Nigerian proud. As a token of appreciation for your remarkable journey and effort, I am still going ahead to fulfill my pledge of $500,000. ”

Keep your heads high, Super Eagles – the experience, lessons and spirit will fuel even greater success next time,’ Rabiu stated. Super Eagles training session was opened to the media on Thursday, but there were ‘limited access’ to their training ground on Friday.

Meanwhile, host, Morocco will face Senegal in the final on Sunday in Rabat. While Morocco is seeking a second AFCON title since they won last in 1976, the Senegalese are also looking to win their second title.