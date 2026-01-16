Chelle: ‘Chukwueze, Onyemaechi among our best penalty takers’

Nigeria's head coach Eric Chelle reacts during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group C football match between Nigeria and Tanzania at Fez Stadium in Fes on December 23, 2025. (Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP)

Super Eagles Coach, Eric Chelle, has explained that he chose Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi for the ill-fated penalty shootout with Morocco because they were among the best in his team.

Chelle also disclosed that striker Victor Osimhen was substituted in the game that Nigeria lost 2-4 to Morocco in the second semifinal of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday in Rabat via penalty shootout because he was injured and could not move freely during the dying minutes of the game.

Chukwueze and Onyemaechi lost their penalty kicks to hand Morocco the AFCON final ticket in the game that ended 4-2.

Explaining the late change in extra-time that brought in Chukwueze, Paul Onuachu and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Chelle said: “Since the beginning of this Africa Cup of Nations, every day at every training session we have done penalty sessions and statistically the players who took the penalties were the best, and that’s why we made changes to bring in the players who were going to shoot.

“Chukwueze came on to take his penalty, and even though he didn’t score. So, when we saw the match was heading towards penalties, it was when we brought in the players who were shooting the best.

“Victor had a small injury to his ankle, and that’s why we brought in Paul, who statistically was one of the best shooters of this period.”

The decision to replace Osimhen with Paul Onuachu paid off as the former Southampton striker took and scored Nigeria’s first penalty in the shootout.

Chukwueze then had the chance to put the Super Eagles ahead after Stanley Nwabali had tipped Hamza Igamane’s effort around the post. But the Fulham winger sent a tame effort right into the arms of Yassine Bounou.

From there, Morocco converted their remaining spot-kicks with Youssef En-Nesyri netting the winning penalty after Bounou had saved from Onyemaechi in rather unorthodox fashion.

The result sees the host nation move on to Sunday’s final, where they will face Senegal, while Nigeria take on Egypt in the third-place play-off, though Osimhen’s availability is in doubt.

Meanwhile, billionaire industrialist and philanthropist, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, who is the chairman of BUA Group, has extolled the spirit and sense of purpose of the team and insisted that, despite the loss, he would go ahead and fulfil his pledge of $500,000 to the players and officials.

“You fought with your hearts, gave your all, and showed true courage and determination on the pitch. Though it wasn’t meant to be this time, you have made every Nigerian proud. Sometimes, even our best efforts don’t bring the outcome we hope for, but the spirit, passion, and unity you displayed are what truly matter. You left everything on the field, and that is worthy of celebration.

“As a token of appreciation for your remarkable journey and effort, I am still going ahead to fulfil my pledge of $500,000. This is in recognition of your hard work, dedication, and the joy you have brought to our nation.

Keep your heads high, Super Eagles – the experience, lessons and spirit will fuel even greater success next time. Nigeria will always be proud of you, and we believe in your future victories.”

The Super Eagles left Morocco’s administrative capital, Rabat, for Casablanca (venue of their bronze-medal match with Egypt) yesterday afternoon. The team was scheduled to have a training session in Casablanca yesterday evening, which will be open to the media.

Today’s training session will be the official training, with media representatives allowed access for the opening 15 minutes.