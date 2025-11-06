Again, FG rejects CPC tag as Falana dismisses Trump’s genocide claim

• Over 13,500 terrorists killed, 17,000 arrested, 11,200 hostages freed, says Idris

• CAS orders commanders to intensify precision strikes against insurgents

• U.S. Senator Cruz vows to name officials behind alleged Christian persecution

• Clergyman claims politicians imported terrorists into Plateau

The Federal Government has again dismissed Nigeria’s designation by the United States as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) over alleged religious persecution.

It insisted that insecurity in the country is driven by socio-economic and regional factors, not religion, and affirmed its secular constitution and ongoing military gains under President Tinubu.

This was disclosed at separate briefings in Abuja yesterday through the Ministries of Information and Foreign Affairs. Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated a strong commitment to addressing insurgency and insecurity across the country. He noted that the government’s record of neutralising terrorists, rescuing hostages, and securing communities clearly contradicts the narrative of religious persecution being pushed abroad.

“The government is well apprised of the level of anxiety created by the designation of our country as a country of particular concern by the US government and threats of military invasion by President Donald Trump, following a wrong perception and misrepresentation of the security challenges in our country,” Idris said at a media conference in Abuja.

He described terrorism in Nigeria as a longstanding problem since the emergence of Boko Haram in 2009, but one that affects both Christians and Muslims. “Nigeria faces longstanding security challenges that have impacted Christians and Muslims alike, and we mourn every loss of life, knowing that even a single loss of life is one too many,” he said.

The Minister said President Tinubu’s administration has taken decisive steps to strengthen national defence, citing the recent change in Service Chiefs and the restructuring of the Armed Forces as part of efforts to inject “fresh energy, innovation, and accountability” into the nation’s security architecture.

Listing recent military gains, Idris disclosed: “In the past eight months, the Nigerian military neutralised over 592 terrorists in Borno State alone. Over 13,500 terrorists and armed criminals have been neutralised. More than 17,000 arrests made. Over 11,200 hostages freed. More importantly, over 124,000 insurgents and their families surrendered, handing over more than 11,000 weapons.

“In the North-West, especially Zamfara and Kaduna, 11,250 hostages have been freed, and some of the terror leaders, Ali Kachala, Boderi, Halilu Sububu, have been neutralised. In August, the military intercepted and killed, in one fell swoop, over 400 armed bandits who had converged to attack a village in Zamfara.

“Our military and other security agencies are winning the war on terrorism, and the results in the past years, especially under President Tinubu’s leadership, are real and remarkable,” Idris said, insisting that “the menace of terrorism in Nigeria does not exclusively target any religious or ethnic group. Extremism is mindless: blind to religion, tribe, or class.”

He attributed the rise in terrorism across West Africa to the collapse of Libya over a decade ago, which flooded the region with illegal weapons and extremist fighters. He also identified climate change and desertification as major factors fuelling the farmers-herders crisis in the North-Central region.

The Information Minister said Nigeria continues to seek stronger collaboration within ECOWAS, the African Union, and with international partners, including the United States, to stabilise the Sahel and disrupt terrorist networks. “We call on our American friends and partners to approach the Nigerian situation with an understanding of its complex realities; a vast, multi-ethnic, and multi-religious nation making significant strides in economic reform and strengthening its security architecture,” he added.

AT a briefing for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Tafawa Balewa House, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dunoma Umar Ahmed, also faulted the CPC label, describing it as “a distortion of Nigeria’s secular democratic structure and long-standing record of religious coexistence.”

“The Nigerian state is secular in both structure and function. Christians and Muslims hold leadership positions across all levels. It is inaccurate to characterise our complex security challenges as manifestations of state-sanctioned religious intolerance,” Ahmed said.

He stressed that the 1999 Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and conscience, and that existing public-order laws apply equally to all citizens. “Recent external claims suggesting systemic religious persecution in Nigeria are unfounded. The CPC designation is fundamentally misinformed and does not reflect our record in protecting religious freedom,” he added.

Ahmed also used the occasion to highlight the Tinubu administration’s economic and governance reforms, noting that the removal of the fuel subsidy has saved over N4 trillion annually.

The funds, he said, are being channelled into social investment, education, and infrastructure through programmes such as the Infrastructure Support Fund (ISF), the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme, and targeted transport and food security initiatives.

He disclosed that crude oil production has increased to 1.6 million barrels per day, aided by renewed investor confidence and collaboration with international oil companies. The commencement of operations at the Dangote Refinery, coupled with the ongoing rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries, he said, will significantly reduce fuel import dependence and strengthen external reserves.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to energy transition and gas commercialisation, Ahmed said the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has restored investor confidence and improved fiscal terms.

On security, he said sustained military operations such as Operation Hadin Kai and Operation Lake Sanity have degraded insurgent groups, reclaimed territories, and facilitated the return of displaced persons.

“Nigeria is a resilient and vibrant democracy confronting complex security challenges, not a state of religious persecution. Through our Constitution, courts, and security institutions, we remain the bulwark against sectarian violence and intolerance,” he said.

Ahmed also noted that interfaith harmony continues to be strengthened through institutions such as the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

Falana accuses Trump of lying about alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria

ALSO, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), accused United States President Donald Trump of spreading falsehoods about a so-called “Christian genocide” in Nigeria, describing him as a leader driven by hostility towards Africa.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today yesterday, Falana dismissed Trump’s claim that thousands of Christians were being systematically killed in Nigeria, saying there was no credible evidence to support such an allegation. He argued that the violence in parts of the country stems from criminal and resource-based conflicts rather than religion.

“My position is that Mr Trump has lied to the whole world by alleging Christian genocide in Nigeria without any evidence to back it up,” Falana said. He added that the perpetrators of violence: terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, and armed robbers, were motivated by financial gain, not faith.

“The killers do not care about your religion. Many of them are only after ransom,” he said. The lawyer noted that in volatile regions such as Benue and Plateau states, clashes are linked to land and grazing disputes. “Those who are killing there are either killing to expropriate land or to feed their animals,” he said.

Falana advised the Federal Government not to overreact to Trump’s recent threat of military action against Nigeria but to focus on addressing its internal security challenges. “Instead of losing sleep over Trump’s statement, the government has a duty to look inwards; where have we made errors?” he stated.

He further alleged that Trump’s remarks reflect broader geopolitical interests aimed at controlling Africa’s resources. “I know him, I know his antics, I know his hatred for Africa. This matter is about the resources of our country. The same people pushing this debate are also saying, ‘let’s cut China to size in Africa.’ We must look at the geopolitical considerations and the errors made by our government in the past and present,” Falana added.

U.S. Senator Cruz vows to name Nigerian officials over alleged Christian persecution

RECALL that on Tuesday, United States Senator Ted Cruz pledged to reveal the identities of Nigerian government officials he claims are complicit in the killing of Christians across the country.

“I intend to be very explicit about who they are in the coming days and weeks,” he said. The Republican lawmaker announced through his official X handle, reiterating his determination to hold those he accuses of enabling or participating in religious persecution accountable.

Cruz, a former U.S. presidential candidate and long-time advocate for religious freedom, said he has been pushing legislation to redesignate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, a status assigned to nations accused of serious violations of religious liberty.

“I’ve been pushing legislation to designate Nigeria a CPC and to impose sanctions on the Nigerian officials responsible,” he stated. He also commended former U.S. President Donald Trump for what he described as “leadership in imposing the designation, and more broadly, for fighting to stop the murder of Christians in Nigeria.”

Cruz said he would soon publish the names of the officials allegedly involved, adding, “Now we should take the next step and hold Nigerian officials accountable.”

Group urges diplomacy, not force, after Trump’s threat over killings in Nigeria

THIS came as a civic group, FixPolitics, urged the Federal Government to uphold its constitutional duty to protect all citizens following United States President Donald Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern and his threat of possible military action over alleged killings of Christians.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Anthony Ubani, the group condemned all forms of violence, stressing that every life, Christian, Muslim, or otherwise, matters equally.

FixPolitics, however, said the Bola Tinubu administration bears some responsibility for what it described as a “crisis of perception”, noting that two years into its tenure, the government has yet to appoint ambassadors to key countries, including the United States.

“By neglecting this important task, it effectively shut the door of diplomacy. This vacuum has allowed misinformation, misrepresentation and mistrust to grow unchecked. Diplomacy could have addressed concerns before they escalated to this dangerous point,” the group stated.

While acknowledging U.S. concerns over human rights, FixPolitics cautioned that any threat of military intervention undermines Nigeria’s sovereignty and would not resolve the situation.

“Nigeria is a sovereign nation. While we appreciate the concern of the United States for human rights and justice, any threat of military intervention undermines our sovereignty and will not solve the problem. Bombs and guns do not heal wounds or build peace; they destroy lives and deepen divisions,” the statement read.

The group urged Washington to rely on diplomatic engagement and soft power rather than military pressure. “Pressure, yes, but through diplomacy, development, and dialogue,” it added.

FixPolitics also called on the Nigerian government to act decisively to end violence, ensure justice for victims, and rebuild national trust. “Leadership must be visible, responsive, and accountable,” the statement said.

The organisation concluded by calling for a renewed focus on diplomacy, good governance, and the protection of every Nigerian life as the only path to lasting peace and international respect.

CAS orders commanders to intensify precision strikes against insurgents

ALSO, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has directed Air Component Commanders to intensify precision air operations and deliver smarter, harder, and more decisive firepower against insurgents, terrorists, and other criminal elements threatening Nigeria’s peace and stability.

Aneke gave the directive during a strategic meeting with Air Component Commanders drawn from various theatres of operation across the country yesterday at the NAF Headquarters in Abuja.

He said the days ahead demanded agility, precision, and intelligence-driven warfare, stressing that the commanders must “fly smarter and strike harder” to neutralise threats and protect lives and property.

According to him, every mission must reflect professionalism, purpose, and patriotism. He noted that the evolving nature of threats across different theatres required synchronisation of air, land, and maritime operations to achieve joint mission success.

“Our operations must be intelligence-led, coordinated, and focused. We will continue to work closely with the sister services and other security agencies to ensure a united front in the fight against terrorism and criminality,” he said.

Aneke reaffirmed his commitment to personnel welfare, capacity development, and operational effectiveness, adding that the NAF would prioritise innovation, technology, and training to enhance mission success. “Every airman and airwoman has a role to play in achieving our collective vision. I will ensure you are equipped, trained, and motivated to deliver results,” he pledged.

The air chief also emphasised that the NAF remained dedicated to the government’s vision of peace and security while upholding international standards of conduct and accountability.

“We will apply decisive force against those who threaten our nation, with discipline, humanity, and professionalism. The Nigerian people, government, and international partners expect nothing less from us,” he stated.

Aneke charged the commanders to translate strategy into decisive action, sustain operational tempo, and ensure that every sortie achieves tangible impact on the ground. “The safety and confidence of our citizens are our mission success indicators. Nigeria is counting on us, and we will not fail,” he declared.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said in a statement that the strategic engagement reaffirmed the NAF’s commitment to supporting the aspirations of its personnel, strengthening inter-agency collaboration, and reassuring Nigerians of its resolve to protect the nation while reinforcing international confidence in Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts.

Clergyman alleges politicians imported Fulani terrorists into Plateau

MEANWHILE, outspoken Plateau State cleric Rev Ezekiel Dachomo has alleged that some politicians imported Fulani terrorists into the state to kill Christians after Nigeria was designated a Country of Particular Concern by United States President Donald Trump.

Dachomo, Regional Chairman of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in Barkin Ladi Local Council, claimed in a video posted on social media yesterday. He said thousands of militants, particularly Fulani ethnic militias from Bauchi State and elsewhere, had established camps along Plateau’s borders and were advancing into communities through violent attacks and land-grabbing.

He told viewers the militants and their sponsors had reacted to Mr Trump’s comments about sending US forces into Nigeria by trying to “kill as many people in the state as possible before the arrival of the US soldiers.”

“Already, they have declared war on Plateau State. As I’m talking to you, yesterday we buried one corpse in the night and they killed two people again,” he said in the video.

He added: “This morning, I am telling you, come and see Fulani terrorists invited from Bauchi and other places being transported into Plateau. I was able to get a report from an insider, and what the man told me has come to be the truth.

“This morning, as I’m talking to you, they are trooping into Dorowa, a community that shares borders with parts of Bauchi State, especially the Fulani-dominated areas of Bauchi.

“They are trooping into Dorowa in their thousands. They are currently camping behind Dorowa village in Nyarwei village in Faan district. Now what do you want us to do? We are going to defend ourselves to the death.

“So, I’m making this video to tell the whole world, please pray for us Christians. Your prayer is more than AK-47s; it’s more than rocket launchers. It will destroy and destabilise even the coven in the dark world and that is what I’m doing in the office right now.”

This was not the first time Rev Dachomo had raised the alarm over alleged incursions into the state. In October, he warned of potential attacks in the Dorowa area and shared an insider’s claim that militants were entering through Nyerwai to strike several communities simultaneously.

Security forces dismissed that earlier alert, accusing him of spreading false and divisive narratives. In a statement at the time, they said: “The Reverend’s accusations extend to claims of a Fulani leader influencing security forces to shield Fulani suspects from arrest. He also criticises Christian authorities for alleged inaction, suggesting a link to ISWAP.

“Dachomo’s statements culminate in a call to arms for local youths to defend themselves and a plea for prayer, painting a dire picture of the security situation in the region.

“Accordingly, the viral video by Rev Dachomo alleging mobilisation of Fulani terrorists through Nyerwai in Barkin Ladi Council and accusing security agencies of collusion is a clear case of propaganda intended to inflame public sentiment and erode confidence in security agencies.

“Rev Dachomo’s accusation is baseless and aimed at causing unnecessary tension. The JTF OPEP condemns the misleading narratives and hereby warns the propagator to desist from causing panic and discord among the peace-loving people of the state to abstain from such acts or face the full wrath of the law.”