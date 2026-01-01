Aiyedatiwa frees 12 convicts, commutes sentences for 65

Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has on Thursday granted clemency to 77 convicts in various correctional facilities in the state.

The decision, according to the governor, was taken in the spirit of the new year, stressing that the inmates who have shown signs of being remorseful deserve a second chance.

Aiyedatiwa said in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, that the clemency was based on the recommendation of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, headed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Kayode Ajulo, SAN.

While emphasising that each of the cases was thoroughly reviewed, Ajulo revealed that 12 convicts who have shown exemplary conduct and completed significant portions of their sentences were outrightly released.

The state chief legal officer stated that 22 condemned inmates had their sentences commuted to life imprisonment or fixed terms, while other inmates serving life imprisonment had their terms reduced to 25, 20, 15 and 10 years, respectively.

The statement read in parts, “In commemoration of the January 1st, 2026, New Year’s Day celebration, the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy recommended a total of 77 convicts for the mercy of Mr Governor.

“In so doing, the Council considered the nature of the offence, length of time served, conduct and behaviour in custody, age and health condition, rehabilitation and prospects of reintegration and reports from correctional and legal authorities.

“This compassionate gesture by His Excellency exemplifies profound mercy and a forward-thinking leadership that prioritises rehabilitation over mere punishment.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa‘s actions reaffirm his unwavering dedication to justice sector reforms, decongesting correctional facilities, and fostering hope for redemption among those who have erred but are willing to reform.”