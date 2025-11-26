Akpabio leads delegation to mourn late Senator Ezea

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, led a team of Senators to the home of the late Senator Okechukwu Ezea in Abuja, offering condolences to the family of the lawmaker who passed away on November 18, 2025. Ezea represented Enugu North Senatorial District in the 10th Senate.

The Senate had earlier adjourned plenary to allow members to participate in the condolence visit.

Addressing the family, Akpabio said the visit was meant to share in their grief and remind them that they were not alone.

“It is always a profound shock when someone you see daily, someone who is part of your Senate family, suddenly departs. We are here to commiserate and support you in mourning your husband, father, brother, and uncle,” he said.

The Senate President praised Ezea as a man of peace who treated colleagues with respect and dignity. “His death came as a sudden shock because he never displayed any sign of illness in the chamber,” Akpabio added.

Jideofor Ezea, son of the late Senator, thanked the Senate delegation for their visit and kind words. “Your prayers and encouragement have given our family great comfort, and we will always remember this gesture,” he said.