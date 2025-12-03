Army, NDLEA, others strengthen forces against drug abuse in Kano

Worried by the growing rate of drug abuse in Kano, security agencies have agreed to advance collective action to curb the menace and reform the addicted in the society.

Besides, the stakeholders expressed commitment to support Kano Reformation Center with intelligence sharing, stronger enforcement, and deeper community collaboration to track drug network and other related criminality.

In their separate commitment during the opening of a three-day multi-stakeholder summit on Monday, organized by Kano Reformation Center held at Government House, the security agencies outlined unified strategy to confront and prevent a growing threat to public safety and youth development.

Commander, 3 Brigade Nigerian Army, Kano, Brigadier General A. M. Tukur, worried the menace of drug abuse had continued to weaken community stability, threaten public safety, and endanger the future of younger generation.

The commander, represented by Garrison Commander, Lt Col. I. Ekoh, revealed that though the Army is not the lead agency in drug law enforcement, he assured the military is committed to supporting civil authorities and collaborating to curb the menace.

On his part, Commander of the NDLEA Kano Strategic Command, CN Dahiru Lawal Yahaya, said the agency is intensifying operations and strengthening partnerships with the state government to rid of the abuse.

He said NDLEA is committed to working with government, security agencies, traditional institutions, and civil society to build a drug-free Kano, added that the agency would “sustain coordinated enforcement and expand rehabilitation programmes for victims.”

Similarly, the Comptroller of Immigration Service, Kano Command, T. A. Lawal, warned that cross-border drug trafficking is increasingly tied to irregular migration and other transnational crimes.

“The fight against drug abuse is also a matter of national security. We are tightening border surveillance and working closely with other agencies to prevent traffickers from exploiting our borders,” he said.

Coordinator, Kano Reformation Centre, Cheryl Aminta Kwagga, explained that the summit was organised to forge a strong alliance between security agencies and other stakeholders to address the menace of drug abuse.

Kwagga said the centre is working to strengthen prevention through education and community sensitisation while improving synergy among agencies, fostering to disrupt drug network.