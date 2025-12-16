Bago calls for prayer for safe return of schoolchildren still in captivity

Governor Muhammad Umaru Bago of Niger State has called on Nigerians to pray for the safe return of the remaining school children of St Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School Papiri, in Agwara local council of the state, kidnapped by armed bandits on November 21, 2025.

Bago made the appeal during the end-of-year dinner he organised for the officials of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger State Council, Correspondent Chapel, Media Executives and other practising journalists in Niger State, held at the Government House, Minna, on Monday, December 15, 2025.

The governor also urged the people to pray for all Nigerians abducted by bandits in different parts of the country.

According to him, “We appreciated the unwavering support of the federal government for securing the release of 100 Papiri school children. It is our fervent prayer that the remaining children will be released in no distant time.”

The governor thanked his colleagues, top government functionaries, spirited individuals, as well as all Nigerians for their show of love and sympathy during the trying time.

While addressing journalists at the dinner, Governor Umaru Bago expressed appreciation for their professionalism and support, describing the relationship between the state government and the media as cordial and productive. Noting that the partnership has contributed significantly to effective governance and public enlightenment.

He said the event also marks the beginning of a new chapter of improving the already existing cordial relationship between the state government and practising journalists in the state.

The governor, who used the forum to introduce the new Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Mr Obed Nuhu Nana, to journalists, directed him to ensure that such events are organised periodically.

“So we wish to see a better relationship, most especially with the journalists in Niger State.

Governor Bago also unveiled the Niger State compendium of two years of service, enjoining practising journalists to use it as an authority and baseline for investigative journalism.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Obed Nuhu Nana, appreciated the governor for the opportunity to serve and for organising the dinner.

Mr Nana had promised that the new chapter of a more cordial relationship between the state government and practising journalists would be continuously strengthened.

The Chairman of the NUJ, Niger State Council, Comrade Abu Nmodu, described the gathering as symbolic, adding that it shows how deliberate and open the farmer governor is to partnership with journalists in the state.

He announced that the governor has graciously approved a media summit in the state, which will be held as soon as other technical arrangements are completed.

Comrade Nmodu appreciated the governor, saying, “I know this is the beginning of greater things to come in media and government relationships. And insh Allah, it will be the beginning of better days for media practitioners and for all of us in this state to key into the Niger State’s development agenda, the new Niger agenda”.

Earlier, the Secretary to the Government of Niger State, Alh. Abubakar Usman, said the dinner is a platform to build and sustain a stronger relationship with practising journalists in the state.