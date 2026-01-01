Bauchi governor pledges economic prosperity, peace in 2026

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has pledged to accelerate economic prosperity and ensure sustained peace in the state in 2026, assuring residents of renewed efforts to ease hardship and improve living conditions.

In his New Year goodwill message issued on Thursday through his Media Aide, Mukhtar Gidado, the governor commended Nigerians, particularly the people of Bauchi State, for their resilience and steadfastness in the face of economic challenges experienced in the past year.

Mohammed said that despite economic, political and social difficulties, residents of the state remained patient, prayerful and committed to peaceful coexistence.

He praised citizens for their perseverance amid hardship and assured them that his administration would continue to provide palliative support while pursuing long-term economic solutions.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to the full implementation of resolutions reached at the recently held Bauchi State Investment and Economic Summit, describing it as a critical step toward accelerating economic growth and social development.

Mohammed also assured residents that even as his administration approaches the end of its second and final tenure, it remains focused on delivering key infrastructural and social projects across the state.

He highlighted ongoing interventions in road reconstruction, mass housing, urban renewal, education, agriculture, economic empowerment and youth development.

He stressed that the government would continue to push development across all sectors to improve the welfare of the people.

The governor emphasised the importance of consultation, stakeholder engagement and community participation in governance, noting that accountability to the people remains a core principle of his administration.

He reaffirmed the belief that citizens have the right to hold their leaders accountable and pledged continued efforts to promote collective responsibility and mutual care.

On security, Mohammed reassured residents that Bauchi State would not serve as a haven for criminal elements. He pledged sustained support for security agencies and urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement by reporting suspicious activities.

“Security is a collective responsibility,” he said.

As political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections begin to intensify, the governor appealed to political parties, aspirants and their supporters to conduct themselves peacefully and in line with the Electoral Act.

He warned that the government would not hesitate to enforce the law against individuals or groups whose actions threaten public peace.

The governor also called for sustained prayers, cooperation and understanding from traditional rulers, religious leaders, stakeholders and politicians across party lines to ensure lasting peace, unity and prosperity in Bauchi State and the country at large.