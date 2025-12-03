Be security-conscious, Oyo govt urges residents

The Oyo State Government has urged residents, particularly in border communities, to remain vigilant and provide security agencies with credible information to support swift responses and strengthen collective efforts against crime.

The call was made by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Homeland Security, Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration (ACG) Segun Adegoke (Rtd), during a series of engagement meetings with security stakeholders in the Oke Ogun and Ibarapa zones.

He led the State Committee on the Proliferation of Small Arms and Ammunition and Illegal Immigrants on a two-day tour of the areas.

The directive follows reports from local government chairmen in Oke Ogun about the influx of irregular immigrants and recurring clashes between farmers and herders.

Governor Seyi Makinde mandated the committee to engage with local leaders, traditional rulers, Fulani representatives, and other stakeholders to address rising security concerns.

The committee’s visits covered Saki West, Atisbo, Itesiwaju, Iwajowa, Iseyin, and Ibarapa North Local Government Areas.

During the tour, the delegation met with local government chairmen, border patrol officers, community security operatives, traditional rulers, youth groups, Fulani herders, farmers, and other relevant actors.

The main goal of the engagements was to sensitise stakeholders, including religious leaders and youth groups, on the dangers of violent extremism, while promoting tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and stronger community resilience against extremist ideologies.

Adegoke explained that the engagements are part of Governor Makinde’s broader security strategy to foster peace, promote non-violent conflict resolution, and strengthen alternative dispute resolution mechanisms in partnership with local communities.

He urged residents to report suspicious activities using the state’s toll-free security line, 615, and assured that the government is committed to proactive measures to protect lives and property.

Addressing border security operatives, Adegoke called for high professional standards and assured that personnel who intercept illegal arms or apprehend offenders would receive due recognition and rewards.

During interactive sessions, stakeholders raised concerns over the porous nature of border communities, which has enabled the influx of unprofiled and potentially dangerous migrants.

While lauding Governor Makinde’s efforts, they urged the government to integrate local hunters and vigilante groups into the formal security architecture, increase security funding, enhance border surveillance, properly profile migrants, and strictly enforce the anti-grazing law.

Local government chairmen and traditional rulers, including the Chairmen of Saki West, Atisbo, Itesiwaju, Iseyin, and Ibarapa North, alongside the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Sefiu Oyebola, pledged to intensify efforts to secure their communities. Representatives of various security agencies encouraged deeper collaboration to combat crime more effectively across the state.

Accompanying Adegoke on the tour were officers from the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Oyo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps).