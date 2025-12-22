Uba Sani preaches unity at Kaduna’s Christmas carol

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has called for unity among citizens while spekaing at the 2025 Christmas carol organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in collaboration with the Kaduna State Government.

Governor Sani attended this year’s carol in fulfilment of his promise last year.

The event, attended by various Christian denominations, took place at the Umaru Yarádua Conference Centre, where prayers were offered, and various choristers sang songs.

It is worth recalling that the governor had attended last year’s Kaduna Unity Christmas carol at ECWA Goodnews Church, Narayi High Cost, where he promised to attend subsequent editions until the end of his tenure in office.

Speaking at the event on Sunday, Governor Sani noted that this was the third time he had shared in the ”sacred moment with the Christian family in our dear state.”

“On each occasion, I am reminded with renewed clarity that faith remains one of the most enduring bridges to unity, healing, and

collective progress in our society.”

The governor noted that Christmas is not just the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ but ”a season that speaks, gently yet powerfully, of love, sacrifice, humility, compassion, and selfless service.”

”These virtues transcend religious boundaries and speak directly to our shared humanity. Christmas challenges us not merely to rejoice, but to live differently; to become better neighbours, fairer leaders, and more compassionate citizens,” he added.

According to the governor, he attended the Christmas carol by choice, conviction, and commitment, adding that such gatherings ”renew hope and reconnect us to the timeless values that bind us together as a people.”

”I stand before you not merely as your governor, but as a fellow citizen; one who seeks renewed inspiration at a season of profound meaning for Christians across the world,” he said.

While appreciating religious leaders and the faithful across Kaduna State, the governor noted that their ”prayers, counsel, and steadfast commitment to peace have played a vital role in sustaining stability in our state.”

”In moments of tension and uncertainty, you chose restraint over reaction, dialogue over division, unity over suspicion, and peace over provocation. These choices matter”, he stressed.

The governor argued that these choices ”are shaping a more hopeful present and laying the foundations for a more secure and harmonious future for our people.”

He further pointed out that hosting the Christmas Carol symbolises openness, inclusion, and progress, maintaining that ”let Kaduna continue to stand as a model; a place where faith builds bridges, diversity fuels progress, and unity secures our shared future.”

He recalled that ”from my first day in office, on the 29th of May 2023, I made a solemn vow to serve as governor for all the people of Kaduna State; without fear or favour, and irrespective of faith, ethnicity, or political affiliation.”

According to him, that vow remains unbroken, as he has committed himself to fairness, justice, equity, and inclusive governance.

Governor Sani also disclosed his scorecard across all sectors in his two and a half years as Kaduna State’s number one citizen.

He said: “In the first phase of our road infrastructure programme, we completed or advanced work on 85 roads covering a total of 785

kilometres.

”In Phase Two, we launched over 50 additional roads and bridges spanning more than 550 kilometres. Rural communities and long-neglected areas are now connected to markets, healthcare facilities, and urban centres.”

The governor disclosed that before he assumed office, ”12 local government areas had not benefited from a single kilometre of motorable road in over a decade.”

”Today, by the grace of God and the collective support of our people, at least 18 local government areas are linked with modern, durable roads, with work ongoing to connect all 23 local government areas,” he added.

He further said that his administration has upgraded 255 Primary Health Care Centres to Level Two status, the highest number achieved by any state in Nigeria.

According to him, this has brought quality healthcare closer to the people, adding that ”maternal and child health outcomes have improved significantly, as pregnant women now access well-equipped and adequately staffed facilities within their communities.”

”A landmark achievement in this sector is the commissioning of a 300-bed Specialist Hospital named in honour of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he added.

Governor Sani maintained that agriculture, which contributes over 42 per cent of Kaduna State’s Gross Domestic Product, is receiving one of the largest budgetary allocations in its history.

He said that his government inherited an agricultural budget allocation of less than one per cent in 2023 but has consistently allocated over 10 per cent to the sector in the last two years.

The governor disclosed that ”we have increased this to about 12 per cent in the 2026 budget,” surpassing the Malabo Declaration target, signifying a shift from subsistence to sustainability, from vulnerability to abundance.

He thanked the President for selecting Kaduna State as the pilot for the Nigeria–China Poultry Project, adding that ”this decision represents an extraordinary vote of confidence in Kaduna’s stability, capacity, and leadership.”