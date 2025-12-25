Christmas: Zulum felicitates Christians, thanks God for peace in Borno

With profound gratitude to Almighty God for sparing people’s lives to celebrate another Christmas, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has felicitated with Christian communities across the state.

The governor is also fully engaged in a four-day security and resilience-building tour across Northern Borno.

The tour includes visits to Army and Navy formations to boost their morale and to communities affected by the 16-year Boko Haram insurgency, where he is working to build their confidence and resilience by providing people with the dividends of democracy.

In a message from his spokesperson, Dauda Iliya, Zulum expressed gratitude to God for the return of relative peace in the state.

He stated, “For us in this state, between 2024 and 2025, Christmas celebrations have spanned a full year, marking an enviable, all-encompassing programme of reconstruction and recovery projects.

He added that progress is not only in terms of physical infrastructure but also in terms of peace and forbearance, mutual goodwill, and harmonious coexistence among Muslim and Christian communities.”

According to him, the state aims to return to prosperity and its glorious past to sustain peace and development.

Continuing, the governor added: “I feel obliged to express my most heartfelt gratitude to God for enabling me to preside over the state for one full year, witnessing a gladdening restoration and maintenance of the required peace, mutual goodwill and harmony between Muslims and Christians.”

He noted that it has bound us tightly together as a solid people, a bond the over a decade-long Boko Haram insurgency threatened to destroy completely.

Citing cordial relationships, he said: “My recent high-level consultation meeting with the leadership of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) focused on strengthening collaborative efforts between the state government and religious bodies to combat the lingering threat of insecurity and foster lasting peace in Borno State,” he said.

At the meeting, he underscored the critical role of religious leaders in promoting tolerance, unity and peace across the state, noting that Borno, like many states, has unique and beautiful family composition dynamics.

Zulum urged every citizen of the state, irrespective of their faith, to collectively seek lasting security and peaceful, harmonious coexistence, stating, “This is the most-critical foundation for true reconstruction, recovery and prosperity of the state.”